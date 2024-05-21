Shiba Inu price has breached a two-month consolidation, indicating its readiness to move.

Investors can expect SHIB to rally 25% and tag the $0.0000315 resistance level.

Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur on the daily candlestick close below the $0.0000210 support level.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has flipped bullish to the tune of the crypto market and breached key hurdles, showing signs of a potential rally. Investors looking to accumulate SHIB have a good opportunity to do so before the meme coin shoots up.

Shiba Inu price poised to move higher

Since setting up a local top at $0.0000457 on March 5, the Shiba Inu price has produced lower lows and lower highs. Drawing a trend line connecting these swing points shows a declining trend line, which was breached on May 20. This daily candlestick close above the declining trend line and above the horizontal support level of $0.0000253 is a sign of an uptick in buyer pressure.

Going forward, investors can expect SHIB to form a base above $0.0000253 and kickstart a 25% recovery rally to the $0.0000315 resistance level. In a highly bullish scenario, investors can expect the dog-based meme coin to retest $0.0000355, the midpoint of the $0.0000253 to $0.0000457 range.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has flipped the 50 mean level into a support floor, showcasing the spike in bullish momentum. The same can be seen with the Awesome Oscillator (AO), which has recovered above the zero mean level.

With a clear rise in bullish momentum and SHIB clearing key technical levels, a breakout rally is just around the corner.

SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart

The consolidation seen in the past two months was a good accumulation zone, which can be confirmed by Santiment’s Whale Transaction Count indicator. This index tracks transactions that are $100,000 or higher and can be used as a proxy for institutional investors’ activity.

If a spike in this on-chain metric is noted after a crash or during a consolidation, it most likely means that these investors are accumulating. On the contrary, if this index spikes after a rally, it suggests that these investors could be looking to sell their holdings.

Between April 12 and May 21, the Whale Transaction Count index showed consistent spikes during the dips, showing that institutional investors were accumulating. This development adds credence to the bullish thesis explained from a technical perspective.

SHIB Whale Transaction Count

Furthermore, a quick look at IntoTheBlock’s signals shows that the overall outlook for SHIB is bullish. Net network growth, larger transactions and other metrics are forecasting an optimistic outlook for Shiba Inu.

SHIB Signals

Although the outlook for Shiba Inu price is bullish, investors need to be cautious of a sudden downturn in the crypto market sentiment. In case of a spike in selling pressure that pushes SHIB to produce a daily candlestick close below $0.0000210, it would create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.

Such a development could see SHIB crash 20% to the next key support level at $0.0000168.

