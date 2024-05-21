- Ondo price is slowly testing its major support level at $0.63-$0.61.
- Aggressive buyers can consider accumulating around the immediate support zone, which extends from $0.83 to $0.80.
- If the daily candlestick closes below the $0.61 level, the bullish thesis will be invalidated.
The Ondo (ONDO) price has tried to break its recent all-time high but has failed to do so, and now prices are approaching major support levels.
Ondo price likely to provide accumulation opportunity
Ondo price attempted to breach its all-time high (ATH) at $1.04 but failed, leading to a correction. Confluence from the volume profile indicator suggests that the $0.83 to $0.80 range will likely serve as a support zone.
However, the optimal range to accumulate ONDO price would be between $0.630 to $0.618.
If Ondo price breaches the current ATH, investors can expect a 16% rally to $1.21.
ONDO/USD 4-hour chart
The Total Value Locked (TVL) for all yield-bearing products offered by Ondo Finance has exceeded $435M, positioning Ondo Finance as the leading provider of tokenized US Treasuries.
ONDO TVL chart
Based on IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Map (IOMAP), nearly 6,400 addresses accumulated 656 million ONDO tokens. These addresses bought the RWA token between $0.82 and $0.88, which makes it a key support zone. These investors will likely add more to their holdings if the price retraces.
Interestingly, the $0.83 to $0.80 zone mentioned from a technical analysis perspective coincides with the IOMAP findings, making this zone a key reversal zone to watch.
ONDO IOMAP
According to the Santiment’s Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) Z score indicator, ONDO is undervalued. The MVRV Z score is an on-chain metric used to assess the underlying asset's fair value and it does so by measuring the deviation between the coin’s market and realized value. The Z score displays deviations from the asset's typical MVRV. It aids in determining when an asset's valuation is abnormally high or low.
As seen in the above graph, the Z score is currently at 0.644, which is a low score compared to the recent high of 3.6. This suggests that the asset is undervalued and has the potential to rise in price.
ONDO MVRV Z score
Despite strong onchain data, Ondo's price has failed to overcome the ATH of $1.04 and rally. But if the crypto market outlook turns bearish, pushing ONDO lower could lead to complications.
If the Ondo price produces a daily candlestick close below $0.61, it would breach a key horizontal support level and create a lower low. This development would cause the market structure to flip bearish and likely attract panicking investors to sell their holdings, invalidating the bullish thesis.
If ONDO sees a sustained breach below $0.61, a 38% crash would be imminent, knocking the Real World Asset (RWA) down to the next key support level at $0.39.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
