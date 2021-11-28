Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT bears threaten 19% downswing

- Polkadot price is vulnerable to a 19% decline after breaking below a critical support trend line.
- The layer-1 token is looking to test the reliability of key support levels before recovery could be expected.
- DOT must hold above $32 to prevent further losses.
Polkadot price action has been muted, as DOT has failed to galvanize investors’ enthusiasm. The layer-1 token continues to slide lower, recording lower lows and lower highs. The governing technical pattern suggests that the token is likely to tag $27 if a key support level fails to hold.
Polkadot price to test reliability of support
Polkadot price has sliced below the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel on the daily chart, suggesting a bearish forecast ahead for the token. DOT could continue to slide lower as investors engage in a period of profit-taking.
The first line of defense for Polkadot price is at the 50% retracement level at $32.74, then at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $28.81 which acts as a sturdy foothold as it coincides with the support line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI).
However, if the aforementioned support fails to act as a reliable line of defense for Polkadot price, DOT could fall further to hit the bearish target projected by the governing technical pattern at $27.46, where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level also sits.
If selling pressure eases, the bulls could be incentivized to push Polkadot price higher toward the first resistance at the 100-day SMA at $37.11. An additional spike in buy orders could see DOT tag the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $38.02.
To prevent further losses, buyers should target the lower boundary of the parallel channel at $40.58 next. However, additional hurdles for Polkadot price may emerge at the 21-day SMA at $42.10, then at the 50-day SMA at $43.68.
DOT/USDT daily chart
If the bulls manage to reverse the period of underperformance, slashing through the aforementioned obstacles, Polkadot price could aim for the middle boundary of the governing technical pattern at $54.20, located near the MRI’s resistance line and the token’s all-time high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
