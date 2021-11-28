Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT bears threaten 19% downswing

Polkadot price is vulnerable to a 19% decline after breaking below a critical support trend line.

The layer-1 token is looking to test the reliability of key support levels before recovery could be expected.

DOT must hold above $32 to prevent further losses.

Polkadot price action has been muted, as DOT has failed to galvanize investors’ enthusiasm. The layer-1 token continues to slide lower, recording lower lows and lower highs. The governing technical pattern suggests that the token is likely to tag $27 if a key support level fails to hold.

Polkadot price to test reliability of support

Polkadot price has sliced below the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel on the daily chart, suggesting a bearish forecast ahead for the token. DOT could continue to slide lower as investors engage in a period of profit-taking.

The first line of defense for Polkadot price is at the 50% retracement level at $32.74, then at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $28.81 which acts as a sturdy foothold as it coincides with the support line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI).

However, if the aforementioned support fails to act as a reliable line of defense for Polkadot price, DOT could fall further to hit the bearish target projected by the governing technical pattern at $27.46, where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level also sits.

If selling pressure eases, the bulls could be incentivized to push Polkadot price higher toward the first resistance at the 100-day SMA at $37.11. An additional spike in buy orders could see DOT tag the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $38.02.

To prevent further losses, buyers should target the lower boundary of the parallel channel at $40.58 next. However, additional hurdles for Polkadot price may emerge at the 21-day SMA at $42.10, then at the 50-day SMA at $43.68.

DOT/USDT daily chart

If the bulls manage to reverse the period of underperformance, slashing through the aforementioned obstacles, Polkadot price could aim for the middle boundary of the governing technical pattern at $54.20, located near the MRI’s resistance line and the token’s all-time high.