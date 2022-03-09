Polkadot price eyes 30% upswing as DOT consolidation reaches inflection point

Polkadot price coils up below the 50-day SMA for nearly four months, hinting at a breakout.

A bounce off the $10.37 to $15.66 demand zone will be the key to triggering a 30% move to $22.23.

A daily candlestick close below $10.37 will invalidate the bullish thesis for DOT.

Polkadot price has been on a constant downtrend for roughly four months, and the 50-day SMA has played a crucial role in preventing DOT from rising. As a result, DOT seems to have begun coiling up between these two barriers.

Polkadot price to breakout soon

Polkadot price faced five rejections at the hands of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) over the past two months or so. The failed rallies bounced off the stable demand zone, extending from $10.37 to $15.66, wrestling in a tight consolidation lately.

As Polkadot price continues to coil up, the pent-up pressure will most likely lead to a breakout that pushes DOT to shatter the 50-day SMA and make a run for the immediate resistance barrier at $22.23. This move would constitute a 30% ascent from the current position - $17.23 and is likely where DOT will form a local top.

In a highly bullish case, there is a chance for bulls to extend the run-up to $24.63, which will likely be a point where the 100-day SMA will coincide, making it a tough level to crack.

DOT/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, if Polkadot price fails to move past the 50-day SMA, it will reveal a weakness among buyers and will likely knock DOT lower. As Polkadot price explores inside the three-day demand zone, extending from $10.37 to $22.23, bulls have another chance at a comeback.

However, a daily candlestick close below $10.37 will invalidate the bullish thesis for DOT.