PEPE price to drop another 15% as altcoin winter is only halfway finished

- PEPE price is in a rough patch as the sell-off continues.
- PEPE bears will try to enforce another 15% drop from here.
- Expect to see some relentless selling until $0.0010000 is reached.
PEPE (PEPE) price is feeling the frost and cold of the altcoin winter that continues with some notable slides in price valuation in the altcoin space. After price action dropped below $0.0014700, traders must have understood that a turnaround would only occur at a high supportive level, which is still another 15% lower from where price action currently resides. Although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still low, expect some selling pressure with price action set to hit $0.0010000 before a turnaround emerges.
PEPE price proof that the RSI is not always the right indicator
PEPE price was stuck in a consolidation phase, which it was projected to really ride out until the last possible candle. Although it was a mild bullish breakout as the end result, the bulls did not enjoy their stay above $0.0014700 for long. Once price action started to show blips below that level, it did not take long for bears to come in and push price action below that level.
From a technical point of view, PEPE looks to be fishing for some support but needs to decline lower each time. On the chart only one real supportive area has decent prospects to undergird PEPE price.That is at $0.0010000 with the double bottom from May 12 as proof that it has already done that in the past. That means that bulls need to withstand another 15% decline before finally forcing a turnaround.
PEPE/USD 4H-chart
One element that could scare bears away preemptively is the RSI, which is quite stretched in the oversold area. Expect to see an earlier turnaround once no fresh bearish selling pressure is added to the current situation. Aquick U-turn toward $0.0014700 could appear with a very small possibility of making it up to $0.0016000 should that earlier mentioned level at $0.0014700 witness a bullish pop.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
China coin narrative in play as Coinbase CEO warns of restrictive US crypto policies
Brian Armstrong, CEO and co-founder of cryptocurrency platform Coinbase, shared his thoughts on restrictive US crypto policies in an opinion editorial published by Market Watch on Tuesday.
Ethereum holders pull $1 billion in ETH off exchanges hinting retail-led rally
Ethereum holdings in exchange wallets declined by $1.04 billion between May 8 and May 31. Interestingly, while large wallet investors have shed their Ether holdings, the altcoin got redistributed to addresses with less than 1 ETH.
Dogecoin price action hints DOGE can reverse its bearish trend
Dogecoin (DOGE) price presents a potential for trend reversal provided a certain set of conditions are met. These conditions involve overcoming key hurdles for DOGE bulls and seeing momentum indicators flip bullish on lower time frames.
PEPE price to drop another 15% as altcoin winter is only halfway finished
PEPE price is feeling the frost and cold of the altcoin winter that continues with some notable slides in price valuation in the altcoin space. After price action dropped below $0.0014700, traders must have understood that a turnaround would only occur at a high supportive level.
Bitcoin: BTC delays inevitable crash to $25,000
Bitcoin price is delaying a crash that has been brewing for roughly two weeks. A failure to push higher could result in a steep correction next week. The troubling macroeconomic conditions could be key in catalyzing and trigger a nosedive for BTC holders.