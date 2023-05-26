PEPE price action puts traders on the edge of their seats as pennant gets filled

- PEPE price trades in marginal moves as the consolidation phase continues.
- PEPE is poised to reveal on Friday which way the breakout will go.
- With no real breaks above the pivotal level at $0.0014700, the verdict may favor the bears with a slide to $0.0010000.
PEPE (PEPE) price is entering the very last possible stage before finally determining whether bulls or bears have the winning hand in this poker game showdown. Analyzing the performances of past sessions and taking into account the Relative Strength Index (RSI), it would appear that the bears will win the game. Expect a breakdown soon of the green ascending trendline and price action heading to $0.0010000 if that is indeed the outcome.
PEPE price to drop 30% as bears go all in
PEPE price is trading in a very narrow and minor range that is even smaller this Friday than on Thursday. Bears and bulls both do not want to give way on their trading positions, and that means that the pennant will decide which way this tug-of-war will go. Seeing the already small slippages below the supportive green ascending trendline, it appears that bears might have the better and tighter upper hand in this.
PEPE price action is reflected in the RSI, which is still under par and even now is starting to tilt to the downside. On the 4-hour chart, it appears that lower highs will soon arrive. A divergence is thus afoot between what the chart is telling us and what the RSI is warning for. Expect to see the next break below the green ascending trendline to be a brutal one with a nosedive move quickly heading to $0.0010000.
PEPE/USD 4H-chart
From the looks of the volume chart, it appears that some buying has happened in the last four candles, while selling was only marginal. This could point to, after all, more bulls being in the trade, and the breakout could still head higher. If that unfolds, expect to see a quick sprint to $0.0020000 on the back of that bullish signal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
