MultiversX price in a sweet spot, targets 15% gains

- MultiversX price breaks out this Wednesday with over 3% gains intraday.
- EGLD is primed to start testing both moving averages around $46.
- Once those are broken, only one target remains and the break of it could mean a bullish long-term trend.
MultiversX (EGLD) price spiked higher on Wednesday after markets got high on the sugar rush provided by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). The Chinese central bank committed to injecting capital locally into all kinds of small and midcap enterprises. Markets took the news a shot for the bow as other central banks could be seen doing this soon and creating a goldilocks scenario.
MultiversX advances on PBOC financial support
MultiversX price, already up over 3% for this Wednesday, has seen bulls coming in hard and buying everything in sight. The only caveat to mention here is that both the 55-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) are a bit in the way around $46. Once there, it looks straightforward where bulls will want to take EGLD price to.
EGLD is primed for a test on that red descending trendline that has been acting as a cap since November of last year. With not many tests along the way, a clean break could be in the cards. Regardless if the trend line breaks or not, a mere test means 15% gains in the trading book for bulls.
EGLD/USD 4H-chart
A bigger risk comes that bulls will quickly need to detox from this sugar rush as there is no evidence or any message whatsoever that other central banks are committing to do the same as the PBOC has done this morning. Once the dust settles, a fade under the pressure of profit-taking will get underway and see EGLD quickly back to $41. If bears even use this opportunity to go full scale, another $3 could be cut from the price towards $38 with a test at the green ascending trend line.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum supply shrinks by 70,000 ETH. Will Ethereum price hit $2,000?
Ethereum transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) was the last major upgrade to the altcoin’s blockchain and the Shanghai hard fork is the next one. The shift to PoS purged 70,000 ETH tokens from the altcoin’s circulating supply.
Decentraland Price Forecast: What to expect from MANA as Metaverse Fashion Week kicks off
Decentraland price (MANA) has identified critical support on day one of the Metaverse Fashion Week. The token is trading horizontally on the four-hour timeframe as bulls push to break above a descending trendline.
Ethereum devs confirm withdrawals to begin on April 12; Here's what to expect from ETH price
Ethereum is on the verge of bringing about one of the biggest upgrades to the blockchain since the Merge. The arrival of withdrawals has been anticipated for a long time now, however, it may not be as lucrative for Ethereum price as one might expect.
Ripple holders' profit taking hits a 19-month high as XRP price shoots up by 42%
XRP price has performed beyond expectations and has marked a multi-month high, restoring confidence in its investors. These holders have also made the most of the situation and turned to sell, which could backfire on the price action soon.
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.