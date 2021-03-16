Breaking: ECB's Elderson says inflation increased sharply in January and February, go up further

ECB Executive Board member Frank Elderson says on Twitter "Inflation increased sharply in January and February and is likely to go up further in the coming months. This is mainly due to transitory factors, which we look through. Underlying inflation remains subdued owing to weak demand and economic slack".

Also says in relation to crypto currency

"Crypto-assets are volatile. They lack any intrinsic value and there is no reliable institution backing them. In contrast, a digital euro would offer Europeans the same level of confidence as with cash, since it would be backed by the ECB".

Market reaction

EuroDollar is lower at 1.1885. The EuroDollar rate has been under pressure during most of Tuesday's session. Stock markets are mostly positive with the euro Stoxx up 0.3%, S&P up 0.1%, and Nasdaq up 1.36%.

Bitcoin is trading at just under $56,000.