Breaking: ECB's Elderson says inflation increased sharply in January and February, go up further

ECB Executive Board member Frank Elderson says on Twitter "Inflation increased sharply in January and February and is likely to go up further in the coming months. This is mainly due to transitory factors, which we look through. Underlying inflation remains subdued owing to weak demand and economic slack".
Also says in relation to crypto currency
"Crypto-assets are volatile. They lack any intrinsic value and there is no reliable institution backing them. In contrast, a digital euro would offer Europeans the same level of confidence as with cash, since it would be backed by the ECB".
Market reaction
EuroDollar is lower at 1.1885. The EuroDollar rate has been under pressure during most of Tuesday's session. Stock markets are mostly positive with the euro Stoxx up 0.3%, S&P up 0.1%, and Nasdaq up 1.36%.
Bitcoin is trading at just under $56,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 on European vaccine uncertainty
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.19 after the European regulator postponed its decision on rolling AstraZeneca's vaccines. The pair is dropping despite a disappointing drop in US retail sales.
GBP/USD holds up near 1.39 after weak US data
GBP/USD is changing hands closer to 1.39, taking advantage of weak US retail sales and benefiting from Britain's vaccine-led recovery prospects.
XAU/USD struggles to gather momentum amid USD resilience
XAU/USD is posting small daily gains above $1,730 on Tuesday. USD stays resilient against its rivals despite falling T-bond yields. A break above $1,745 could bring in more buyers.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
Shorts send out an SOS for help
SOS shares continue to steamroll higher on the back of positive news. SOS shares rally over 20% on Monday to $8.16. SOS shares boosted by the company saying mined first bitcoin, new rigs in place.