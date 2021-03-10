EGLD eyes a 45% upswing as it nears the end of consolidation

Elrond price entered a massive consolidation pattern after a 45% drop. Now, EGLD is eerily close to a breakout point, suggesting a bullish breakout shortly. Read more...

UNI on-chain metrics flip massively bullish as recovery builds momentum

Uniswap has sustained a gradual uptrend following February’s breakdown, slightly under $20. This lock-step trading has, however, hampered rapid price action. For now, the decentralized finance (DeFi) token is looking forward to a rebound after holding within the confines of an ascending parallel channel. Read more...

ENJ 330% rally nears the end as investors prepare to sell

Enjin Coin is flying the bullish flag high above the cryptocurrency horizon. From March 1, the altcoin has appreciably increased in value, hitting a new all-time high of $2. A correction ensued, but ENJ embraced support at an ascending trendline. Although a recovery appears to be taking shape at the time of writing, on-chain metrics suggest an incoming build-up in selling pressure. Read more...