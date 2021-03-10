EGLD eyes a 45% upswing as it nears the end of consolidation
Elrond price entered a massive consolidation pattern after a 45% drop. Now, EGLD is eerily close to a breakout point, suggesting a bullish breakout shortly. Read more...
UNI on-chain metrics flip massively bullish as recovery builds momentum
Uniswap has sustained a gradual uptrend following February’s breakdown, slightly under $20. This lock-step trading has, however, hampered rapid price action. For now, the decentralized finance (DeFi) token is looking forward to a rebound after holding within the confines of an ascending parallel channel. Read more...
ENJ 330% rally nears the end as investors prepare to sell
Enjin Coin is flying the bullish flag high above the cryptocurrency horizon. From March 1, the altcoin has appreciably increased in value, hitting a new all-time high of $2. A correction ensued, but ENJ embraced support at an ascending trendline. Although a recovery appears to be taking shape at the time of writing, on-chain metrics suggest an incoming build-up in selling pressure. Read more...
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
UNI on-chain metrics flip massively bullish as recovery builds momentum
Uniswap has sustained a gradual uptrend following February’s breakdown, slightly under $20. This lock-step trading has, however, hampered rapid price action.
The rise of SushiSwap: How a crypto copycat made it to Coinbase
SushiSwap went through a bumpy road to achieve its listing on Coinbase. Trading on this platform will open SUSHI to a broader audience, which could positively impact its price.
ENJ 330% rally nears the end as investors prepare to sell
Enjin Coin is flying the bullish flag high above the cryptocurrency horizon. From March 1, the altcoin has appreciably increased in value, hitting a new all-time high of $2.
ADA nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high
Cardano has recently come out of a technical pattern resistance, and bulls are fighting to sustain the breakout. Over the last couple of weeks, ADA has comparatively been in consolidation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.