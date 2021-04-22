Elrond's Maiar exchange release could drive EGLD price to new all-time highs
Elrond has finally released the first snapshot of the Maiar Exchange, which will allow EGLD holders to see their MEX governance token balances increase. The MEX governance token will enable the community to make decisions with most of the token supply airdropped to EGLD holders.
Polkadot ecosystem is ready for new DeFi generation
Polkadot has been one of the most successful crypto projects in the last year, reaching a market capitalization of over $30 billion in months. Although the final product is not ready, investors are confident in the team, which includes Gavin Wood, co-founder of Ethereum and creator of Polkadot.
Chiliz Price Forecast: CHZ on the brink of plummeting to $0.27
After a massive 80% upswing to $0.84, Chiliz price quickly dropped and couldn’t manage to keep hold of its new gains. The digital asset has been trading sideways for the past three days and could be on the verge of a new leg down.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BREAKING: Ethereum price hits new all-time high above $2,550
Ethereum price just had a breakout above the previous all-time high at $2,548 and faces no resistance ahead. The digital asset has been outperforming the market for the past two days and it's leading the other coins. The next most significant price target for ETH will be $3,000.
Cardano could slip to a two-month low if key level cracks
Cardano has been trading somewhat sideways for the past two months and established a massive resistance trendline around $1.5. The digital asset could be on the brink of a significant leg down if bulls can’t hold key support level.
Bitcoin hints at following ETH’s explosive rally, XRP indecisive
Bitcoin price seems to be coiling up for an upswing as it trades around a crucial support level. Ethereum, on the other hand, has already seen a massive run-up that might retest its local top. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP shows signs of a drop from a technical perspective.
Dogecoin loses momentum, but upswing could still evolve
Dogecoin price crashes 35% after the hyped “dogeday420” fails to gather steam. Despite losing its upswing momentum, the meme coin could still surge if it bounces off the immediate demand. On-chain metrics point to a grim outlook for DOGE.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.