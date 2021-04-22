Elrond has finally released the first snapshot of the Maiar Exchange, which will allow EGLD holders to see their MEX governance token balances increase. The MEX governance token will enable the community to make decisions with most of the token supply airdropped to EGLD holders.

Polkadot has been one of the most successful crypto projects in the last year, reaching a market capitalization of over $30 billion in months. Although the final product is not ready, investors are confident in the team, which includes Gavin Wood, co-founder of Ethereum and creator of Polkadot.

After a massive 80% upswing to $0.84, Chiliz price quickly dropped and couldn’t manage to keep hold of its new gains. The digital asset has been trading sideways for the past three days and could be on the verge of a new leg down.