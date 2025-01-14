- Monero price trades in the green, around $204.92 on Tuesday after holding its ascending trendline support the previous day.
- The technical outlook suggests a reversal ahead as XMR’s MACD indicator shows a bullish signal.
- A daily candlestick close below $180.79 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Monero (XMR) price trades in green around $204.92 on Tuesday after finding support around its ascending trendline the previous day. The technical outlook suggests a rally ahead as XMR’s Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows a bullish divergence, hinting at double-digit gains.
Monero bulls remain strong
Monero price retested and found support around the ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple swing low levels from mid-November with a trendline) on Monday and bounced off 1.08%. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it continues to trade higher, around $206.77.
If XMR continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally by 12% from its current levels to retest its December 16 high of $232.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 58, above its neutral level of 50, and points upwards, indicating bullish momentum. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows a bullish crossover on Monday, suggesting an upward trend.
XMR/USDT daily chart
Another bullish sign is Coinglass’s XMR long-to-short ratio, which reads 1.20, the highest level in over a month. This ratio above one reflects bullish sentiment in the markets as more traders are betting for the Monero price to rise.
XMR long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
However, if XMR breaks below the ascending trendline and closes below $180.79, it could extend the decline to test its December 20 low of $167.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
