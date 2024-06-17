Meme coins MEW and DADDY post gains amid accusations against Waka Flocka and heavy losses across meme sector

- Mew is up more than 15% after Binance Futures announced it would launch perpetual contracts for the meme coin.
- Andrew Tate's DADDY token posted 37% gains in the past few hours after substantial Father's Day decline.
- Rapper Waka Flocka accused of being a scammer after an insider allegedly sniped 40% of his recently launched FLOCKA token before it went live.
Solana meme coins MEW and DADDY posted double-digit gains on Monday, going against the wider market’s tide of losses experienced across several crypto categories, including the meme sector. This follows accusations labeled at American rapper Waka Flocka after launching his FLOCKA meme coin.
MEW and DADDY go against market trend with recent increase
MEW began the week with an impressive 15% gain after investors reacted positively to an announcement that Binance Futures would launch its perpetual contracts. MEW will begin trading on Binance with up to 50x leverage. The recent rise has helped the cat-themed coin to offset losses experienced last week.
Read more: AI tokens and meme coins offer “buy the dip” opportunities amidst market meltdown
A crypto community member speculated that MEW could see a 10x rise in the coming months, similar to the FLOKI meme coin after it was listed on Binance.
The Andrew Tate-themed DADDY meme coin is also among top gainers in the meme sector after a 34% rise in the past few hours. DADDY's rise follows a substantial 73% decline between Saturday and Sunday. Some community members anticipated a Father's Day rally for the meme coin, but it opted for a sell-off instead, potentially spurred by reported insider activity by Lookonchain.
Also read: MAGA Price Forecast: Poised for 27% crash
The meme coin began declining on Friday after Lookonchain reported that an insider cashed out $5.6 million in profits from dumping 15.14M DADDY tokens. The insider spent only $1,950 to purchase 29.8M DADDY before Tate announced the coin's launch.
We noticed that an insider sold 15.14M $DADDY for 11,752 $SOL ($1.74M), and his cost was less than $2K, a huge gain!— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) June 14, 2024
1/ Let's check it out. pic.twitter.com/LyUWpWljjt
Meanwhile, other tokens across the meme sector are bleeding heavily. FLOKI is down about 10%, extending its weekly losses to more than 32%.
BONK, BRETT, DOG, BOME and MAGA are all red, with the meme sector taking a 6% decline in the past 24 hours.
Notably, American rapper Juaquin James Malphurs, better known as Waka Flocka, faced a huge backlash after allegations that an insider sniped 40% of his recently launched FLOCKA coin supply at launch. Posts from crypto analyst @ZachXBT and analytics site Bubble confirmed the accusations, stating the insider distributed the sniped tokens to more than sixty wallets.
Read more: Base meme coins rally, leave Solana-based Daddy Tate to bite the dust
Huge insider activity on $FLOCKA— Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) June 17, 2024
Wallet Ag41go sniped 40% of the supply at launch and spread it into 60+ wallets, before Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) made the announcement.https://t.co/9tBAFwQWef https://t.co/xq5yddGbDv pic.twitter.com/UyNLPVLqWz
Co-founder of JokeRace David Phelps took a dig at the recent saturation of meme coins across the market in an X post, stating that the crypto tech stack is finally ready to be used at scale, "but almost nothing useful is being built."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Convex Finance extends gains after facing short squeeze
Convex Finance (CVX), the DeFi token, extends its rally to double-digit gains and raises 26% on Monday, as seen on Binance. Data from Coinglass shows large volume liquidation of short positions, to the tune of $722,000.
XRP stuck below $0.50 while SEC abandons demand for $2 billion penalty
XRP struggles to make a comeback above sticky resistance at $0.50 on Monday as traders continue to assess the legal skirmishes between blockchain firm Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Quant price poised for a short-term sell-off amid potential early-holder selling spree
Quant (QNT) price could have a short-term downward pressure. Data from Lookonchain suggests that an early holder has deposited 118,008 QNT tokens worth $9.78 million into the Kraken exchange.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin retesting its major resistance level
Bitcoin price is retesting its weekly resistance level of $67,147. Ethereum price finds support around $3,321, the price imbalance between $3,146 and $3,498. Ripple price faces rejection due to the key resistance level of $0.499.
Bitcoin: Has BTC found a local price bottom?
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks set for a mild fall this week, weighed by slight outflows in the US spot ETFs and the US Fed keeping a hawkish interest-rate outlook despite easing inflation. Technical indicators suggest that BTC could face a further 5% correction in the short term before resuming the uptrend.