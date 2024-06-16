- Base chain’s meme coins BRETT, KEYCAT, BOOMER and HIGHER started their recovery in the past 24 hours.
- The Layer 2 chain’s meme coins are rallying while Solana-based DADDY wiped out nearly 19% of its value.
- BRETT, KEYCAT, BOOMER and HIGHER have added between 3% and 6% to their value.
Base is a Layer 2 chain on Coinbase. Several meme coins on Base started their recovery from the recent correction. Solana based asset Daddy Tate (DADDY) wiped out nearly 19% of its value in the past 24 hours, while BRETT, KEYCAT, BOOMER and HIGHER rallied.
Base-based meme coins lead recovery in the sector
Solana-based meme coin DADDY gained relevance for its notorious association with celebrity Andrew Tate (who received 40% of the token’s supply).
DADDY is down nearly 19% on its value in the past 24 hours, while Base-based meme coins Brett (BRETT), Keyboard Cat (KEYCAT), Boomer (BOOMER) and Higher (HIGHER) gained between 3% and 6% in the same timeframe.
DADDY was listed on Gate.io exchange on June 15, and the asset hit its all-time low of $0.1733, on Sunday, June 16. The meme coin’s all-time high was $0.2886, on Friday, per CoinGecko data.
Crypto intelligence tracker Bubblemaps had identified insider trading activity in DADDY and alerted traders to proceed with caution when trading the asset.
Base-based meme coins BRETT, KEYCAT, BOOMER and HIGHER are making steady progress towards wiping out their double-digit losses from the past seven days. The overall market capitalization of the sector is up nearly 5%, to $2.16 billion.
Solana-based meme coins’ market capitalization is also rising. This indicates there is a recovery in the meme coin ecosystem as a whole, while Bitcoin ranges below resistance at $67,000, on Binance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin active addresses hit lowest level in five years, BTC ranges below $67,000
Bitcoin (BTC), the largest asset by market capitalization, has noted a decline in its active address count per data from Glassnode. A decline in active addresses is typical at a time during a surge in Bitcoin transaction fees.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit update: Regulator responds to letter regarding Terraform Labs judgment
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) responded to Ripple’s letter that quotes the reasons for the settlement amount being unreasonable. The payment firm had proposed a fine of $10 million, as opposed to the SEC’s $2 billion.
Gemini Earn creditors could recover their funds in coin as New York Attorney General recovers $50 million
Gemini exchange had terminated its Earn program after Genesis Global Capital did not return over $900 million in assets that it owed to the platform. New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office has recovered a total of $2.05 billion from the platform.
Here’s what you need to know about LayerZero ZRO token airdrop
LayerZero Labs CEO Bryan Pellegrino released details of the upcoming ZRO token airdrop in a recent tweet. ZRO total supply is 1 billion of which 23.8% will be directly allocated to the community and builders. LayerZero announced June 20 as a key date, it remains unclear whether this is the airdrop or entitlement date.
Bitcoin: Has BTC found a local price bottom?
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks set for a mild fall this week, weighed by slight outflows in the US spot ETFs and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) keeping a hawkish interest-rate outlook despite easing inflation. Technical indicators suggest that BTC could face a further 5% correction in the short term before resuming the uptrend.