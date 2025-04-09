- MANTRA price hovers around $6.24 on Wednesday after rallying almost 9% so far this week.
- MANTRA chain launched the MEF with over $108 million to drive innovation and growth in RWA tokenization.
- The technical outlook and on-chain metrics favor a rally continuation and holders accumulating OM tokens.
MANTRA (OM) price hovers around $6.24 on Wednesday after rallying almost 9% so far this week. On Monday, the MANTRA chain launched the MANTRA Ecosystem Fund (MEF) with over $108 million to drive innovation and growth in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization. Despite weakness in the overall crypto market, the technical outlook and on-chain metrics show a continuation of the rally and holders accumulating OM tokens.
MANTRA chain launches the MANTRA Ecosystem Fund
The MANTRA chain announced on Monday that it has launched the MANTRA Ecosystem Fund with $108,888,888 to drive innovation in Real-World Asset tokenization. This announcement triggered a rally in OM tokens by almost 10% that day.
The fund aims to bridge traditional finance and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) by supporting global blockchain projects over four years. The fund collaborates with major partners like Laser Digital, Amber Group, and Brevan Howard Digital, leveraging their networks to identify and invest in high-potential startups.
“If you’re a founder, team or dev with an idea, who wants to bring more of the world onchain, let’s talk. The MEF welcomes projects at any stage of development, on any chain,” says MANTRA on its X post.
This announcement projects a bullish outlook for OM, signaling strong institutional support and confidence in MANTRA’s vision. Moreover, it also boosts RWA tokenization, which could attract more investors to OM tokens.
Today, we’re announcing the launch of the MEF - a $108,888,888 million investment initiative designed to propel real world asset innovation, adoption and growth.— MANTRA | Tokenizing RWAs (@MANTRA_Chain) April 7, 2025
But we’re not doing this alone. We’ve got leading incubators, accelerators and capital partners by our side;… pic.twitter.com/oyeCOJ9QrE
Diving into the on-chain metric shows holders accumulating OM tokens. According to Santiment’s Supply Distribution data, whales bought OM tokens during the recent price dip.
Santiment’s Supply Distribution metric shows that the whales holding OM tokens between 100,000 to 1 million increased from 29.34 million on Monday to 30.18 million on Wednesday.
Similarly, wallets holding 1 million to 10 million and 10 million to 100 million OM tokens surged from 258.55 to 273.81 million and 497.92 to 584.74 million in the same period.
This development shows that the whales’ wallets seized the opportunity and accumulated MANTRA at a discount during the recent price dip, bolstering investors’ confidence in OM.
OM Supply Distribution chart. Source: Santiment
OM Price Forecast: Bulls aiming for double-digit rally
MANTRA price retested and found support around its 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $5.77 on Monday and rallied 9.44%. This level coincides with the daily support level at $5.79, making this a key support zone. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around the $6.24 level.
If OM continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally to retest its March 27 high of $6.86. A successful close above this could extend an additional rally by 20% to test its March 2 high of $8.23.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 46, approaching its neutral level of 50, indicating fading bearish momentum. The RSI must move above its neutral level of 50 for the bullish momentum to be sustained. Moreover, the MACD indicator is also about to flip a bullish crossover on the daily chart. If it flips a bullish crossover, it will give buy signals and indicate an upward trend.
OM/USDT daily chart
However, if OM fails to find support around its 100-day EMA and closes below it, it could extend the decline to test its next support level at $5.44, its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (drawn from the January 25 low of $3.17 to February 23 high of $9.12).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Who is Satoshi? Crypto lawyer sues DHS to reveal Satoshi Nakamoto's identity
Crypto attorney James Murphy, popularly known as "MetalLawMan", files a lawsuit against DHS to reveal Satoshi Nakamoto's identity. The lawsuit is based on Special Agent Rana Saoud's 2019 claim that the DHS had uncovered the creator of Bitcoin.
Binance to delist BADGER, BAL, 12 more tokens on April 16
Binance will delist 14 tokens on April 16 following a successful vote and standard delisting processes. TROY, SNT, and UFT top Binance’s first batch of the vote to delist results. Binance token delisting will impact futures, margin, loan and simple earn services.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: MicroStrategy’s SEC form 8-K filing hints at possible Bitcoin sales to meet financial obligations
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $80,000 on Tuesday after reaching a new year-to-date low of $74,508 the previous day. MicroStrategy’s SEC Form 8-K filing reports a loss of $5.91 billion, hinting at possible BTC sales to meet financial obligations.
Top 3 gainers Fartcoin, Hyperliquid and Telcoin: Asian session sparks tariff relief rally in meme coins and DeFi
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a tariff relief rally, with altcoins like Fartcoin, Hyperliquid (HYPE) and Telcoin (TEL) bouncing back with double-digit gains. Fartcoin has jumped 28% in the past 24 hours, reaching $0.5801.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Tariff ‘Liberation Day’ sparks liquidation in crypto market
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under selling pressure and trades near $84,000 when writing on Friday after a rejection from a key resistance level earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.