MATIC price rally hits the pause button while Polygon bulls still eye $2.50

MATIC price has been trying to break $1.75 to the upside.

Polygon bulls tried to get price action above the orange ascending trend line but failed.

Expect to see another attempt for a breakout soon, after this rally takes a breather and new buyers get into Polygon.

Polygon (MATIC) price has seen bulls trying to break above the orange ascending trend line, but the attempt got rejected at $1.75. Since then, MATIC price action came off the boil a little bit and offered some profit-taking at the higher levels, providing now some entry points at $1.40.

Expect momentum to build further in favor of bulls with a break and consolidation above the orange ascending trend line and next to the break above $1.75.

MATIC price sees RSI pointing to the next phase of the rally

MATIC price saw a bullish breakout and rejection at $1.75. Bulls tried to break above the orange ascending trend line and a historical resistance level, but the price started to fade during the days after that. Bulls took profit at $1.75 but are impatient to lift MATIC price another leg higher, as the Relative Strength Index already shows that buyers are coming back in again after barely hitting the oversold barrier.

MATIC price will see price action continue to evolve in favor of the bulls further. The next attempt will be one where the price will consolidate above the orange ascending trend line and thus build further volume to break the $1.75 resistance level. Once that breaks, expect more bulls to be added to the rally, as MATIC price proves to finally break out of the resistance that has kept MATIC price action muted since the beginning of June.





MATIC/USD daily chart

MATIC price will be lifted higher by the new buyers coming in on the break above $1.75 and the favorable tailwind currently present in cryptocurrencies. The recovery in the stock markets last week has also helped lift investors sentiment back towards riskier assets. Faithful bulls could see profits running up towards $2.50, or a 45% return, depending on their entry.

Should market sentiment turn for the worse and tailwinds in cryptocurrencies start to fade, expect more bears to come in. The RSI would show some heavy profit-taking in MATIC price, and a quick break towards $1.06 would be the expected outcome. Should bears be able to consolidate even below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), expect a retest of the low of July, at $0.62.







