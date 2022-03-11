- MATIC price is primed for a 36% upswing in the ongoing cycle.
- The Ethereum scaling solution hit a new milestone powering 7,000 decentralized applications on its blockchain network.
- $3.9 billion in MATIC is staked, keeping the altcoin’s network secure and stable.
MATIC price has dropped over 10% in the past week and struggled to recover from the drop. The network has powered 7,000 dApps, hitting a key milestone and fueling a bullish narrative for the Ethereum scaling solution.
MATIC price could push higher in the ongoing cycle
MATIC price has plummeted 10% over the past week in an overall sinking crypto market. The Ethereum scaling solution has hit a new milestone, powering 7,000 decentralized applications on its blockchain network.
Interestingly, over $3.9 billion worth of MATIC has been staked, ensuring the stability and security of the Ethereum scaling solution. The network’s adoption has increased consistently, hitting key milestones and driving the number of MATIC users higher.
In the case of Ethereum, staked ETH tokens are pulled out of circulation, fueling a bullish narrative and pushing the price higher. Similarly, staked MATIC tokens could propel Polygon’s price higher.
The number of Polygon validators is currently capped at 100. These validators have over 2.7 billion MATIC tokens locked up in their ecosystem. Over 483 million MATIC tokens are distributed in total rewards among 100 validators.
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the MATIC price trend and predict a 36% upswing in the altcoin. Analysts have noted an ascending or rising wedge in the MATIC price trend, considered a bullish sign for the Ethereum scaling solution.
There could be a 36% breakout in MATIC price from the current level, collecting liquidity above $2.69 and hitting an all-time high for the token.
A falling wedge pattern in the MATIC price chart is bullish for the altcoin, according to analysts at FXStreet.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.
Ethereum price primed to explode after 12 million ETH out of circulation
Ethereum price benefits from bullish view after the amount of Ethereum staked on the ETH2 network surpassed 10 million milestone. Transaction fees on the Ethereum network dropped to mid-2021 lows, fueling user demand.
Cardano price could crash 50% if ADA bulls fail to defend key support level
Cardano price has been on a downtrend for the longest time and is currently retesting a vital support level. This foothold is crucial in preventing a massive correction to a level last seen in early 2021. Cardano price has crashed roughly 74%.
AVAX price increasingly hopeless, may retest $57
AVAX price shows a similar bearish structure across the entire altcoin market. The weak technical levels on the candlestick chart are exacerbated by weak economic data, inflation fears, and Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine.
Bitcoin: Bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.