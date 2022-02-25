MATIC price posts explosive gains as whales scoop up the Ethereum scaling solution’s tokens

- Large wallet investors accumulated 3.5 million MATIC tokens through the recent crypto bloodbath.
- MATIC price has maintained its uptrend amid rising geopolitical tensions, posting 11% gains overnight.
- Analysts have a bullish outlook on MATIC prices and predict the Ethereum scaling solutions uptrend.
Large wallet investors holding Ethereum have scooped up MATIC in the recent altcoin price drop. The altcoin is one of the most purchased cryptocurrencies by Ethereum whales.
Analysts predict a continuation of MATIC uptrend
Prices of most cryptocurrencies tumbled with the Russian-Ukraine war. Altcoin prices plunged in response to the crisis, wiping out gains from the past two weeks.
Proponents have noted that MATIC price started the week with positive gains before posting a drop. The Russian-Ukraine standoff triggered a massive drop in altcoin prices. Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network accumulated scaling solution MATIC’s token through the bloodbath.
Crypto data aggregator WhaleStats noted that three of the top 1,000 Ethereum whale addresses accumulated the Ethereum scaling solution. The whale 'Kvothe' scooped up 2,700,000 MATIC tokens. The purchase of $3.4 million signaled massive accumulation by large wallet investors, indicative of a price rally in altcoin.
Whales purchased MATIC and LINK, adding to their altcoin portfolio. MATIC has played a key role in the Web3 ecosystem with the spike in the number of decentralized applications and projects.
FXStreet analysts evaluated the MATIC price trend and predicted that the altcoin would double its losses if it continued its downtrend.
#Polygon sees investors fleeing risk assets and getting into safe-havens, $MATIC already lost 13% and could double that if Russia controls important cities in Ukraine. Expect to see further deepening of losses as EU and NATO issue sanctions https://t.co/1pjccRLlkS— FXScrypto (@FXScrypto) February 24, 2022
Analysts at the YouTube channel Invest and Trade with Jaxx predicted a bounce in MATIC price at $1.5. Analysts believe that the next resistance for MATIC price is at $1.60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
