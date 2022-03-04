MATIC price on track to recover, offers low fees to 4.5 million Wirex users

- 80 million retailers accept MATIC through the Wirex App card, boosting adoption.
- MATIC reaches 4.5 million new users, offering low fees for crypto transactions.
- Analysts are bullish on MATIC recovery believe the price is on track to make a comeback.
- Whales scooped up MATIC in the recent price surge, fueled a bullish narrative for the Ethereum scaling solution.
Ethereum scaling solution MATIC is now available to a larger user base through the Wirex card. MATIC is powering low fees transactions for users on the digital payment platform.
MATIC powers low fees crypto transactions for Wirex card users
Digital payment platform Wirex has offered its 4.5 million card users low fees crypto transactions through MATIC. The Ethereum scaling solution is preferred for its relatively low transaction fees and high speed.
The leading payments platform offers its non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet service to users, in 130 countries. Users spend multiple tokens and traditional currencies in more than 81 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.
Polygon’s integration with MATIC could boost the utility of the Ethereum scaling solution network, increasing its reach and accessibility, at 81 million merchant locations.
Wirex users can rely on Polygon for high security and faster transaction processing at a relatively low cost. The ecosystem of the Ethereum scaling solution currently powers over 7,000 decentralized applications (dApps).
During the recent surge in MATIC price, large wallet investors accumulated Polygon’s token to diversify their portfolio. Proponents consider it a bullish move from whales.
Analysts have evaluated the MATIC price trend and predicted that the Ethereum scaling altcoin is on track for recovery. @AltcoinPepe, a pseudonymous analyst and trader, believes that MATIC has a long way to go before the bottom is in. The altcoin is on its path to recover from losses posted over the past week. Analysts believe that the Ethereum scaling solution could make a come back in the short term.
$MATIC is still up over 8000% since the start of Jan 2021. I think it has a long way to go before the bottom is in. pic.twitter.com/VqcK9Ng5Rl— Altcoin Pepe (@AltcoinPepe) March 4, 2022
