MATIC Price Prediction: The Bullrun Recap

- MATIC price rallied 125% since July 1; FXStreet analysts were able to find an entry capturing 68% of the rally for an 85% increase in profit.
- Polygon price has extended targets in the $1.20 zone, but a possible retracement into $0.64 remains on the table.
- Invalidation of the uptrend scenario remains a breach below $0.5787.
MATIC price is one of the best crypto forecasts made this year. Here’s a recap of what just took place.
We saw the move coming on June 27th
"The shallow pullback provides bears a fair chance to close their orders and join the bulls. If the technicals are genuine, a second breach through $0.61 could trigger a bullish spike towards $1 in the coming days. Ultimately, denial could be the catalyst to provoke an additional rally."
MATIC/USDT 4-Hour Chart 6/27/22 Original Bullish Thesis
We made the call on July 6th
“If market conditions are genuinely bullish, an additional retest of the trend line will not be necessary. A second attempt from the bulls to breach the $0.540 level should be the catalyst to induce a bull rally targeting $1.00.”
MATIC/USDT 4-Hour Chart. 7/06/22 Bullish Setup Thesis
Highlighted in bold, we emphasized:
“Being an early bull is justifiable as the invalidation level is clear. Invalidation of the bullish trend is now a breach below the ascending trend line at $0.48.”
One week later the MATIC price rallied 30% and traders enjoyed a profit of 4x their risk.
Matic/USDT 8-Hour Chart June 14 Bullish Setup Follow Up Thesis
We gave a follow up thesis and pulled risk off the table
"Invalidation of the uptrend targeting $1.00 can be moved into profit from $0.48 to $0.54."
Within three days time, MATIC price ascended into the upper trend target to reach a high at $0.9849, a penny short of the prophesied one dollar target.
MATIC/USDT 8-Hour Chart. 7/21/22
Subscribers who partook in the original move witnessed an 85% increase in price. For every one dollar risked, $13 dollars of profit was made.
MATIC/USDT 7/21/22 Full Recap
The bulls who joined later on June 14 saw a 60% increase in price before significant bearish signals entered the market at the upper $0.95 region on July 17. For every one dollar risked, nearly $8 dollars of profit was actualized.
MATIC/USDT 8-Hour Chart. 7/21/22
MATIC price has extended targets in the $1.20 zone.
However, a pullback into the $0.60 region remains on the table. Invalidation of the uptrend is still at $0.54 but profit has already been actualized at FXStreet. We may look for an additional entry. Overall this 13-1 reward-to-risk setup has been one of the best forecasts this Crypto Season. We hope to spot more in the coming weeks.
In the following video, FXStreet analysts deep dive into the technicals and fundamentals of top Altcoins, analyzing key levels in the market
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MATIC Price Prediction: The Bullrun Recap
MATIC price rallied 125% since July 1; FXStreet analysts were able to find an entry capturing 68% of the rally for an 85% increase in profit. Polygon price has extended targets in the $1.20 zone, but a possible retracement into $0.64 remains on the table.
DOGE is inches away from the next bull run
Dogecoin price hovers above two compressing moving averages. DOGE price shows support on the Relative Strength Index after performing a break of structure rally. Invalidation of the uptrend is a breach below the swing low at $0.049.
Bitcoin Price Update: Tesla's impact on Bitcoin market value
Tesla has reportedly sold 75% of its BTC holdings as the company faced Q2 cashflow constrictions. The innovative electric-powered car company sold over $950 million worth of their Bitcoin holdings for an average price of $29,000.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Smart Contracts & Fleeting Whales
XRP price market sentiment accompanies the most recent upswing. However, from a technical standpoint XRP price still faces strong resistance. Invalidation of the bearish trend remains above $0.47
Bitcoin: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.