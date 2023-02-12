MATIC explodes as Polygon price sees whale-size inflow with 4.56bio $MATIC in demand

- Polygon price is on a tear with no signs of slowing down.
- MATIC, however, is starting to look like a house of cards and could see headwinds blow it away soon.
- Traders need to be aware of what is driving price action to grasp the risks that come with it.
Polygon (MATIC) price is set to close the week with some small gains, where the profit mounted up to 11% at one point. Unfortunately, bulls had to give up and give back some gains as several headwinds and risk events were nibbling at the profit from the bulls. Nonetheless, another weekly gain is set to be booked, but some warnings must be issued as a collapse is set to happen.
Polygon price textbook pump-and-dump?
Polygon price could be at risk if trading in another very know and simple trade setup that not fits the sell-the-rumor-buy-the-fact or vice versa plan but is called the pump-and-dump trade. The idea is simple: run the price action of an asset up very quickly and high and start selling your position once you see other traders chasing the price action. Once the whale is out of the price, bulls will have bought very high and expensive levels and will never see their position turn into profit as a collapse is imminent.
MATIC fits that description as on-chain metrics point to a massive whale-size switch from Bitcoin into MATIC for 4.56bio $MATIC. Expect with price action being ramped up, the speculator or group of speculators will sell in small increments to not flood the market with sell orders and book massive gains as traders chase this rally out of Fear of Missing Out (FOMO). A 20% decline could happen as $1.09 cannot catch the falling knife move, and the 55-day Simple Moving Average will be able to do the trick.
MATIC/USD weekly chart
Should the whale move be right and with the good intentions of staying in MATIC, expect to see a grind higher with other traders coming in and jacking up price action even further. The R2 resistance level at $1.5 looks good for a profit-taking level and looks for a short fade and opportunity for bulls to turn R2 into support, if that happens, $1.80 is in the card with 47% gains in each bull's trading book.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Brutal correction was bound to happen, expectmore to come
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies had their comeuppance last night as the US trading session turned blood-red.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price slips 5% lower, reacting to multiple bearish signals developed over the week. This profit-taking phase has pushed holders to break even, alleviating the sell-side pressure for the time being.
Crypto traders panic sell $4.7 billion USDC for fiat on Coinbase, here’s what this means
Coinbase has burned $4.7 billion USDC converting the stablecoin to fiat in response to the actions of US regulators. $330 USDC million were burned within a 24-hour period.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.