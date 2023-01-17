- Polygon price enters the consolidation phase as traders reassess the situation.
- MATIC needs bulls to hold the area above $0.96.
- With a big risk event, the big test comes for this rally and its sustainability.
Polygon (MATIC) price is set to face an important moment as a one-off event is set to unfold overnight on Wednesday morning in the ASIA PAC trading session. The market is buzzing with rumors that the Bank of Japan could throw its decade-long monetary policy in the bin and let loose its yield curve control that has cost billions in US Dollars. This will be a big test to see whether markets are strong enough to absorb this possible binary risk event and contain any losses, not to break overall sentiment.
MATIC price rally faces its first real test
Polygon price has been rallying substantially and almost continuously since the start of 2023 with a staggering 35% gain on the quote board. For the first time this month, a consolidation phase is underway as the price sees lower highs and higher lows. That is no coincidence, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading far away in overbought territory, and a big one-off risk event is scheduled to happen in early ASIA PAC trading on Wednesday.
MATIC price thus sees its rally being tested for the first time as this risk event could rattle markets in every corner and every asset class. The Bank of Japan could be set to end its yield curve control, a monetary approach used for almost a decade in an environment where growth and inflation were both subdued. With inflation rising and growth lacking, this policy does not come in handy anymore, and this sudden change could trigger a massive risk-off moment.
Translated into MATIC movements on the chart, $0.96 must withhold any selling pressure. The level was already tested for support on last Sunday and triggered a higher bounce after bulls pierced through it the day before. With that, the viability of the rally gets proven and will see a 23% rally toward $1.18 as the negative impact of this event will start to abate quite quickly into the trading week and over the weekend.
MATIC/USD daily chart
Risk in this binary event is similar to its binary reaction on that mentioned support level near $0.96. If bears are overpowering bulls so much that they can break and close that support level below, expect bulls to trigger a selling cycle as they scramble to get out of the position with the little gains they still have. Another dip toward $0.85 is granted as both the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 200-day SMA are aligned to halt any falling knives.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Five signs that hint this Bitcoin bear market rally could end soon
Bitcoin price has tagged a formidable resistance level at $21,481 and could reverse the trend. Transaction data shows that the significant levels for BTC on both sides include $18,720 and $31,527.
Luna Classic could yield massive gains for holders, if Terra community does this
Luna Classic ecosystem has witnessed a peak in development activity based on on-chain metrics. The Terra community is recovering from the FTX exchange collapse; the development group raised funds for building DeFi projects.
Cardano price could retrace to these key levels as ADA bulls pause before critical hurdle
Cardano price shows renewed strength that has allowed it to rally explosively over the last two weeks or more. This exponential run-up is currently facing a stiff resistance level that could either result in a minor pullback.
Assessing the Ethereum Classic price and the risk it bares moving forward
Ethereum Classic price is becoming more of a risk for traders as the digital currency continues to rise unexpectedly. This thesis provokes a devil’s advocate perspective shining a light on what is lacking from the current uptrend move.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.