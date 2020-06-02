Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD bounces off channel support, rendezvous at $50

- Litecoin is trading between the 50-day SMA support and the 200-day SMA resistance.
- LTC/USD has a positive technical picture despite the stalling below $50.
Litecoin advanced higher from the main support at $40 in tandem with the other major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin ascended to highs above $10,400 on Monday while Ethereum stepped above $250. LTC/USD closed in on the psychological level at $50 but the upside is still limited by the 200-day SMA.
LTC/USD is teetering at $48.52 after gains towards $50 lost momentum. On the downside, the 50-day SMA is in line to offer support, marginally above channel support. This channel support was instrumental to the price action since the drop to $25 in March.
Applied technical indicators put emphasis on buyers being in control. For instance, the RSI is gradually approaching the overbought region. On the other hand, the MACD is moving higher inside the positive territory. In addition to that, a bullish divergence from the MACD hints that buyers would remain in the driver’s seat a while longer. The biggest short term milestone for the bulls would be to take down the seller congestion at $50. With the $50 in the rearview, gains towards $100 would start to materialize.
LTC/USD daily chart
Litecoin confluence support and resistance levels
Resistance one: $49.01 – Highlighted by the previous high 4-hour, the Bollinger Band 15-mins upper and the previous high one-day.
Resistance two: $50.02 – Home to the SMA 200 one-day and the previous month high.
Support one: $47.50 – Highlighted by the pivot point one-week resistance two and the Bollinger Band one-day upper.
Support two: $45.98 – This region hosts the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month and the pivot point one-week resistance one.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance till $11,500
BTC/USD fell from $10,206.75 to $10,170 as the bears took control following a heavily bullish Monday. As per the daily confluence detector, if the bulls take back control, we may see another ...
XRP/USD shoots above the 20-day Bollinger Band as bulls take control
XRP/USD went up from $0.2112 to $0.2115 as the bulls remained in control of the market for the second straight day. Following this Monday’s bullish action, the price shot above the 20-day Bollinger ...
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD spikes in tandem with Bitcoin
Ethereum price extended the bullish action above $240 just as we discussed in the analysis on Monday. Initially, there was struggle at $242 but eventually ETH/USD joined in Bitcoin’s rally above $10,000 to post ...
LTC/USD bounces off channel support, rendezvous at $50
Litecoin advanced higher from the main support at $40 in tandem with the other major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin ascended to highs above $10,400 on Monday while Ethereum stepped ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000
After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.