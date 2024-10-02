Bitcoin has shaved 6% of its value since Iran's missile attacks on Israel.

Gold has surged amid Bitcoin's plunge in the midst of geopolitical tensions.

Bitcoin has shown better performance over a longer period than the precious metal.

Following Bitcoin's 6% decline since Iran's missile attack on Israel, several investors are questioning whether the cryptocurrency's alleged "safe haven" status still holds.

Bitcoin has declined while gold holds steady

Bitcoin has been on a decline since Tuesday following heightened war tensions between Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. The top cryptocurrency, often dubbed digital gold, shaved off over $4,000 from its value within the past 24 hours, and it now trades around the $60,000 psychological level.

Notably, Bitcoin has recorded over $192 million in liquidation since the attack.

While Bitcoin declined in the face of geopolitical tension, gold surged briefly before seeing a correction on Wednesday.

Though its supporters call it "digital gold," Bitcoin keeps proving that it is not a true safe-haven asset like real gold.



One example is how it plunged today on reports about Iran preparing to launch ballistic missiles. At the same time, gold surged. pic.twitter.com/yiwSpArcbK — Jesse Colombo (@TheBubbleBubble) October 1, 2024

According to precious metals analyst Jesse Colombo, both assets posted similar diverging moves when Iran attacked Israel in April 2024 and another October 7, 2023 attack on the latter. While gold saw a price rise, Bitcoin plunged.

This shows that investors trust more in gold's potential to serve as a safe haven.

Bitcoin's correlation to Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500

A possible reason for Bitcoin's shift in performance during geopolitical events is its rising correlation with the Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 in recent times. This is evidenced by how BTC rose in tandem with the index after the Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to cut rates by 50 basis points on September 18. Another key move was their sharp decline following the "yen carry trade" unwinding on August 5.

"I have long maintained that Bitcoin behaves more like a speculative risk asset, similar to hot tech stocks, rather than a safe-haven asset," said Colombo.

I have long maintained that Bitcoin behaves more like a speculative risk asset, similar to hot tech stocks, rather than a safe-haven asset.



This is evident in how closely Bitcoin's price movement tracks the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index: pic.twitter.com/WuzOiZ6VVA — Jesse Colombo (@TheBubbleBubble) October 1, 2024

Bitcoin has performed better than gold in the longer term

While Bitcoin may behave like traditional risk assets in the short term, a BlackRock report last month showed that it has shown more resilience than gold in the longer term during these geopolitical tensions.

Bitcoin vs S&P 500 vs Gold

Additionally, crypto community members noted that the argument for Bitcoin being a safe haven is also related to inflation. Unlike gold, Bitcoin is deflationary by design, with a predictable supply growth rate capped at 21 million BTC.