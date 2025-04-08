- Bitcoin price stabilizes around $80,000 on Tuesday after reaching a new year-to-date low of $74,508 the previous day.
- MicroStrategy’s SEC Form 8-K filing reports a loss of $5.91 billion, hinting at possible BTC sales to meet financial obligations.
- The “fake news” on the tariff pause brings volatility spikes in risky assets like Bitcoin.
- The technical outlook suggests a ‘dead cat bounce’ scenario with a recovery towards $85,000 and dumping to $76,606.
Bitcoin (BTC) price stabilizes around $79,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday after reaching a new year-to-date low of $74,508 the previous day. MicroStrategy’s SEC Form 8-K filing on Monday highlights an unrealized loss of $5.91 billion in BTC holding during the first quarter, hinting at possible sales to meet financial obligations. Moreover, the ‘fake news’ regarding a pause in the US tariff policy brought volatility spikes in risky assets like Bitcoin. Looking down on the technical outlook, it suggests a ‘dead cat bounce’ scenario with a recovery towards $85,000 and dumping to $76,606.
MicroStrategy could fuel BTC crash
Michael Salyor’s MicroStrategy (MSTR) filed a Form 8-K with the SEC on Monday. This filing details significant financial updates for the first quarter of 2025.
According to the filing, MSTR reported an unrealized loss of approximately $5.91 billion on its Bitcoin holdings for Q1. The firm currently holds 528,185 Bitcoins. Moreover, no new Bitcoin or stock acquisitions were reported between March 31 and April 6, suggesting the filing focused on existing assets and their valuation. The filing reportedly highlighted a total debt of $8.22 billion.
“As Bitcoin constitutes the vast bulk of assets on our balance sheet, if we are unable to secure equity or debt financing in a timely manner, on favorable terms, or at all, we may be required to sell bitcoin to satisfy our financial obligations, and we may be required to make such sales at prices below our cost basis or that are otherwise unfavorable,” say MSTR on the filing.
If MSTR sells some of its Bitcoin holdings to cover its financial obligation, the effect hinges on execution and context. A small, planned OTC sale might barely ripple the market, while a large, rapid exchange sale during a downturn could slash prices and shake confidence, leading to a sharp fall in Bitcoin’s price.
This sell-off might encourage other corporate holders (Marathon Digital with 46,376 BTC, Metaplanet with 4,206 BTC) to follow, compounding supply pressure. Conversely, it could cool the trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption.
Fake news on Donald Trump’s tariff pause brings volatility to the market
According to The Kobeissi Letter report, at 10:15 AM ET, US stocks swung $7 trillion in 30 minutes on a “fake” tariff deal headline that US President Donald Trump was considering a 90-day pause on tariffs. The crypto market followed this trend, with Bitcoin recovering from its yearly low of $74,508 to a high of $81,243 on Monday.
Minutes later, President Trump announced the biggest news of the day on his account at Truth Social: He is imposing another 50% tariff on China, taking effect on Wednesday, if the Asian country does not cancel the 34% retaliatory tariff by Tuesday. This adds to the previous 54% tariffs placed on the country.
According to CNBC, China stated it would fight “to the end” regarding tariffs, signalling that the market could begin to expect further volatility.
The announcement sparked further negativity in the market, with no tariff delay and also higher tariffs on China. The crypto markets fell slightly from their daily high, with Bitcoin closing at around $79,000 on Monday.
Lookonchian data shows that a wallet moved all 365 BTC worth $29 million on Tuesday after 10 years of dormancy. This wallet received the BTC 10 years ago when the price was only $284. This shows that early holders are loading off their BTC holdings. If this event continues and intensifies, BTC could see a further decline in its prices.
A wallet just moved all 365 $BTC ($29M) after 10 years of dormancy.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) April 8, 2025
This wallet received the $BTC 10 years ago when the price was only $284.https://t.co/wJtst9rqL1 pic.twitter.com/Z9annBsDJa
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC’s show dead cat bounce scenario
Bitcoin price recovered after reaching a year-to-date low of $74,508 during the early Asian session and closed around $79,000 on Monday. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it hovers around $79,000.
Bitcoin’s current price action resembles a ‘dead cat bounce’ scenario, in which a temporary, short-lived recovery towards the $85,000 resistance level could play out before continuing its downward trend.
If BTC continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline to retest its next daily support level at $73,072.
The daily chart’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) read 38, indicating strong bearish momentum and supporting the negative outlook.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if BTC recovers and closes above its daily resistance at $85,000, it could extend the recovery rally to the key psychological level of $90,000.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: XRP battles tariff turbulence amid MVRV buy signal
Ripple (XRP) seeks stability in a volatile crypto landscape influenced by macroeconomic factors, including reciprocal tariffs. The international money transfer token hit a low of $1.64 on Monday after opening the week at $1.92, representing a 14.5% daily drop.
Trade war escalates crypto market downturn amid President Trump's new tariff announcement
The cryptocurrency market extended its decline on Monday, stretching its market capitalization loss to $250 billion since the US slapped tariffs on international trading partners.
Chinese Yuan devaluation could drive Chinese capital flight into Bitcoin– says Arthur Hayes
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes highlighted a potential Chinese Yuan devaluation in his X post on Tuesday, suggesting it could drive Chinese capital flight into Bitcoin. Arthur says this trend worked in 2013 and 2015 and can work in 2025.
Crypto whales buy 874 billion SHIB as Shiba Inu price plunges to lowest in 13 months
Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the most talked-about meme coins in the cryptocurrency space, took a sharp nosedive on Monday, plunging below the $0.00001 threshold for the first time since February 2024.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Tariff ‘Liberation Day’ sparks liquidation in crypto market
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under selling pressure and trades near $84,000 when writing on Friday after a rejection from a key resistance level earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.