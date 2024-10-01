Bitcoin and crypto market maintain decline despite Fed Chair Powell's hints at further rate cuts

- Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at the possibility of additional rate cuts later in the year.
The general crypto market continued on a downtrend on Monday despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinting at the possibility of further interest rate cuts later in the year.
Crypto market sees decline amid possibility of further rate cuts
Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell stated on Monday that the 50 bps interest rate cuts shouldn't be interpreted as proof that future cuts will be as high.
"Looking forward, if the economy evolves broadly as expected, policy will move over time toward a more neutral stance. But we are not on any preset course," Powell told the National Association for Business Economics.
Powell stated that the economy is in solid shape, indicating a desire to keep it that way. He further noted that the 50 bps rate cut decision reflects growing confidence towards a stronger labor market, which would ultimately result in a fall in inflation.
Additionally, Jerome Powell hinted at the possibility of more interest rate cuts, which will be decided based on economic data. "As we consider additional policy adjustments, we will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks," said Powell.
Further Fed rate cuts may positively impact the crypto market, as history has shown a correlation between Bitcoin's price and lower interest rates.
This trend was particularly evident during the 2017 crypto market bull run and the initial coin offering (ICO) surge when rates were approximately between 0.75% and 1.25%. However, a market correction began in 2018 as the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates.
Following Powell's speech on Monday, the crypto market remained mum, with a general market decline of 4.2% at the time of publication.
Major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, have witnessed declines of 3.5%, 2.3%, and 2.6%, respectively.
The Artificial intelligence category also witnessed a drop in the past 24 hours, with major tokens like NEAR, ICP, ASI, RENDER and GRT all seeing declines along with the rest of the market.
The meme coin category was not left out, with tokens like DOGE and SHIB seeing declines of nearly 10% on the day.
This shows that the market has yet to react to Fed Chair Powell's news, but the possibility of more rate cuts may attract more investors to the digital asset sector.
Black Swan Capitalist co-founder Vandell mentioned that the speech could spur a bullish momentum among crypto assets.
"Very POSITIVE for risk-on assets like crypto. Rate Cuts = Increase Credit Creation = Increased Global Liquidity = Massive Crypto Bullrun. The timing is unarguably by design," Vandell stated in an X post.
Other crypto community members have also shared their optimism and provided a bullish outlook for Bitcoin as the Fed Chair suggests the possibility of another rate cut.
