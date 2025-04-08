Who is Satoshi? Crypto lawyer sues DHS to reveal Satoshi Nakamoto's identity

Crypto attorney James Murphy, popularly known as "MetalLawMan", files a lawsuit against DHS to reveal Satoshi Nakamoto's identity.

The lawsuit is based on Special Agent Rana Saoud's 2019 claim that the DHS had uncovered the creator of Bitcoin.

Murphy argues that Bitcoin's popularity demands that the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto be revealed.

The lawsuit seeks access to notes, emails and documents related to an in-person interview with Satoshi by the DHS.

James Murphy, a cryptocurrency lawyer popularly known to his followers on X as "MetalLawMan," has filed a lawsuit in a D.C. District Court against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). He intends to uncover the real face or faces behind Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin (BTC). Murphy says this is the "great mystery of the 21st century," especially with Bitcoin becoming popular among investors.

Who is the Bitcoin creator?

Revealing Satoshi Nakamoto's identity has intrigued crypto enthusiasts since the coin's inception in 2009. As Bitcoin's popularity grows, coupled with its adoption as a global financial asset, so does the quest to learn the true identity of the mystery figure behind it.

Nakamoto disappeared shortly after Bitcoin's inception. His last public message on the BitcoinTalk forum was on April 23, 2011, stating, "I've moved on to other things. It's in good hands with Gavin and everyone."

In an X thread, Murphy outlined that he had "filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)" lawsuit against the DHS. This lawsuit seeks access to documents on claims made by Rana Saoud, a high-ranking DHS special Agent in 2019, that the Cabinet agency "had found and interviewed (in person) Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto" in California.

The Great Mystery of the 21st Century--Who is Bitcoin Creator "Satoshi Nakamoto?"



The United States Government claims to know the answer--but isn't talking.



So, today I sued the U.S. Government to find out exactly what it knows.



🧵👇 — MetaLawMan (@MetaLawMan) April 7, 2025

Murphy said Saoud made the remarks publicly during an "Offshore Alert Conference on Financial Intelligence & Investigations" in 2019. The agency learned that three other individuals assisted Satoshi in creating the world's most valuable asset.

Murphy's lawsuit seeks access to documents leading to Satoshi's discovery, including emails, notes and other documents relating to the interview.

"If the interview really happened as the DHS Agent claimed, there should be documentation of the substance of that meeting," Murphy added.

Murphy is a Bitcoin investor and started mining BTC in 2017. He explained on X that he backs United States (US) President Donald Trump's mission to achieve government transparency. The crypto attorney hopes that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem "will embrace transparency in this instance and share this information voluntarily." However, if he encounters resistance, he is prepared to continue with the lawsuit against the DHS as far as necessary to solve the mystery.

The Bitcoin community is still divided over the unveiling of Satoshi Nakamoto's real identity. Some argue that his identity could jeopardize the vision of Bitcoin as a decentralized technology and a symbol of freedom from government control and influence.

Bitcoin is trading at $79,081 at the time of writing on Tuesday, gaining 2.3% in the last 24 hours after succumbing to macroeconomic pressure caused by President Trump's tariffs on 100 countries over the weekend and Monday. It is unclear if this recovery will continue above $80,000, especially with reciprocal tariffs kicking in on Wednesday.



