Who is Satoshi? Crypto lawyer sues DHS to reveal Satoshi Nakamoto's identity

- Crypto attorney James Murphy, popularly known as "MetalLawMan", files a lawsuit against DHS to reveal Satoshi Nakamoto's identity.
- The lawsuit is based on Special Agent Rana Saoud's 2019 claim that the DHS had uncovered the creator of Bitcoin.
- Murphy argues that Bitcoin's popularity demands that the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto be revealed.
- The lawsuit seeks access to notes, emails and documents related to an in-person interview with Satoshi by the DHS.
James Murphy, a cryptocurrency lawyer popularly known to his followers on X as "MetalLawMan," has filed a lawsuit in a D.C. District Court against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). He intends to uncover the real face or faces behind Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin (BTC). Murphy says this is the "great mystery of the 21st century," especially with Bitcoin becoming popular among investors.
Who is the Bitcoin creator?
Revealing Satoshi Nakamoto's identity has intrigued crypto enthusiasts since the coin's inception in 2009. As Bitcoin's popularity grows, coupled with its adoption as a global financial asset, so does the quest to learn the true identity of the mystery figure behind it.
Nakamoto disappeared shortly after Bitcoin's inception. His last public message on the BitcoinTalk forum was on April 23, 2011, stating, "I've moved on to other things. It's in good hands with Gavin and everyone."
In an X thread, Murphy outlined that he had "filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)" lawsuit against the DHS. This lawsuit seeks access to documents on claims made by Rana Saoud, a high-ranking DHS special Agent in 2019, that the Cabinet agency "had found and interviewed (in person) Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto" in California.
The Great Mystery of the 21st Century--Who is Bitcoin Creator "Satoshi Nakamoto?"— MetaLawMan (@MetaLawMan) April 7, 2025
The United States Government claims to know the answer--but isn't talking.
So, today I sued the U.S. Government to find out exactly what it knows.
🧵👇
Murphy said Saoud made the remarks publicly during an "Offshore Alert Conference on Financial Intelligence & Investigations" in 2019. The agency learned that three other individuals assisted Satoshi in creating the world's most valuable asset.
Murphy's lawsuit seeks access to documents leading to Satoshi's discovery, including emails, notes and other documents relating to the interview.
"If the interview really happened as the DHS Agent claimed, there should be documentation of the substance of that meeting," Murphy added.
Murphy is a Bitcoin investor and started mining BTC in 2017. He explained on X that he backs United States (US) President Donald Trump's mission to achieve government transparency. The crypto attorney hopes that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem "will embrace transparency in this instance and share this information voluntarily." However, if he encounters resistance, he is prepared to continue with the lawsuit against the DHS as far as necessary to solve the mystery.
The Bitcoin community is still divided over the unveiling of Satoshi Nakamoto's real identity. Some argue that his identity could jeopardize the vision of Bitcoin as a decentralized technology and a symbol of freedom from government control and influence.
Bitcoin is trading at $79,081 at the time of writing on Tuesday, gaining 2.3% in the last 24 hours after succumbing to macroeconomic pressure caused by President Trump's tariffs on 100 countries over the weekend and Monday. It is unclear if this recovery will continue above $80,000, especially with reciprocal tariffs kicking in on Wednesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: XRP battles tariff turbulence amid MVRV buy signal
Ripple (XRP) seeks stability in a volatile crypto landscape influenced by macroeconomic factors, including reciprocal tariffs. The international money transfer token hit a low of $1.64 on Monday after opening the week at $1.92, representing a 14.5% daily drop.
Trade war escalates crypto market downturn amid President Trump's new tariff announcement
The cryptocurrency market extended its decline on Monday, stretching its market capitalization loss to $250 billion since the US slapped tariffs on international trading partners.
Chinese Yuan devaluation could drive Chinese capital flight into Bitcoin– says Arthur Hayes
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes highlighted a potential Chinese Yuan devaluation in his X post on Tuesday, suggesting it could drive Chinese capital flight into Bitcoin. Arthur says this trend worked in 2013 and 2015 and can work in 2025.
Crypto whales buy 874 billion SHIB as Shiba Inu price plunges to lowest in 13 months
Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the most talked-about meme coins in the cryptocurrency space, took a sharp nosedive on Monday, plunging below the $0.00001 threshold for the first time since February 2024.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Tariff ‘Liberation Day’ sparks liquidation in crypto market
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under selling pressure and trades near $84,000 when writing on Friday after a rejection from a key resistance level earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.