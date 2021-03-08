IRS sends warning to cryptocurrency holders: report taxes or go to jail

- The new Operation Hidden Treasure focuses on identifying people who fail to report crypto income.
- The IRS sends a warning to the tax evader that it is watching.
- Several arrests have been made concerning tax evasion in the United States.
Tax evasion in the virtual currency industry has continued to cause headaches for tax collectors globally. The situation is worrying in the United States, leading to the latest collaboration between the Internal Revenue Service (RSI) and the Director of Fraud Enforcement, Damon Rowe.
Operation Hidden Treasure takes off
The two offices have mutually agreed to work hand in hand to track virtual currency tax evasion in an exercise dubbed "Operation Hidden Treasure." According to a statement made by the IRS during a presentation at the Federal Bar Association, the team will include Criminal Investigation experts.
The agents are trained in cryptocurrency and virtual currency tracking, focusing on the taxpayer who does not include crypto when filing tax returns. Carolyn Schenck, the current head of the National Fraud Counsel & Assistance Division Counsel for the Office of Cheif Counsel, stressed that the main idea is "to get ahead of the game."
Operation Hidden treasure hopes to achieve its goal by searching for "tax evasion signatures." The agents will structure transactions in additions of not more than $10,000 through "the use of nominees, shell corps." In other words, "getting on and off the chain."
The operation has been structured in a way that allows the IRS to collaborate with specialist vendors in "analyzing blockchain and de-anonymizing [crypto] transactions to track, find, and work to seize crypto in 'both a civil and a criminal setting.'"
What is tax evasion?
Tax evasion occurs in main ways, evasion of assessment and evasion of payment. Evasion of assessment is widespread and entails willful omission of income from tax. A report by the Cyber Digital Task For outlines that it is an offense "not reporting business income received in cryptocurrency, not reporting wages paid in cryptocurrency, or using cryptocurrency to facilitate false invoice schemes designed to reduce business income are examples of evasion of assessments fraudulently."
Can you to jail for evading virtual currency tax?
Several people in the US have been charged with cryptocurrency tax evasion. For instance, a cryptocurrency founder, Amir Bruno Elmaani, also known as Bruno Block, was charged with two accounts of federal tax evasion in December.
According to the charge sheet, Elmaani earned an income of millions of dollars while selling cryptoassets. However, he went ahead to use dubious schemes to hide from the IRS. His tax evasion history dates back to 2017 when he sold Pearl Tokens running on Oyster Protocol's platform in an Initial Coin Offering (ICO).
Elmaani was arrested on December 8, 2020, in West Virginia and is still in federal custody. Besides being charged in a court of law, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) moved forward with a separate civil action case against Elmaani. According to the lawsuit, Elmaani violated the Securities Act's registration and antifraud provisions in the US.
Crypto tax evasion is still rampant despite the sensitization by the IRS. The taxman in a past report said that roughly 900 people out of 120 million reported crypto capital gains between 2013 and 2015.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ADA moves closer to colossal rally eyeing $2
Cardano is in the middle of consolidation following a breakdown from the all-time high at $1.49. Support established at $1 allowed bulls to focus on recovery. Meanwhile, ADA is nearing a critical breakout point, likely to see it hit $2.
ALGO poised for a 30% bull rally
Algorand price shows a build-up of bullish momentum as it bounced off an ascending triangle’s hypotenuse on March 6. Now, a decisive 4-hour candlestick close above a confluence of resistance could propel ALGO by 30%.
VET on track to hit a new all-time high at $0.087
VeChain price showed impressive 22% gains after sliding more than 40% between February 20 and 28. However, buyers seem to have set their sights to fly past VET’s current all-time high at $0.061.
Dogecoin price could see a 10% to 15% upswing if this key level is conquered
Dogecoin price shows an 8% surge in the last three hours, indicating an increase in buying activity. This sudden uptick has caused DOGE to slice through the crucial level at $0.053.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.