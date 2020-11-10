IRS to hunt down anyone failing to report its own cryptocurrency taxes

- The US court announced the decision on the first Bitcoin case related to tax fraud.
- The tax authority requires citizens to report on the crypto gifts they receive.
Bitcoin holders should be extra careful when filing their tax returns with IRS as the agency may throw them behind the bars if suspecting a tax aversion behavior.
A former Microsoft employee, Volodymyr Kvashuk, will spend nine years in prison for robbing Microsoft for $10 million, using a Bitcoin mixer to hide his proceeds from the tax authority. While the case is mostly centered around the theft, the experts note that this is the first US-based Bitcoin case that involves tax evasion.
Another case of trace hiding using Bitcoin
Kvashuk worked at Microsoft from August 2016 to June 2018. During that time, he stole lots of digital gift cards using his access to Microsoft's online retail sales platform. To conceal the digital trace of the crime, Kvashuk transferred the proceeds from the card sales to Bitcoin and used a mixer to hide this action from the authorities.
The investigators found out that he transferred approximately $2.8 million Bitcoins to his bank accounts and filed false tax returns and claimed that the money received was a gift from a relative.
Together with nine years in prison, Kvashuk will also have to pay $8,344,586 in restitution.
IRS takes steps to prevent crypto-related tax evasion
The US tax authority requires the citizens to answer a question referring to their cryptocurrency transactions. The new tax form contains the following question right on the front page:
At any time during 2019, did you receive, sell, send, exchange, or otherwise acquire any financial interest in any virtual currency?
According to the IRS explanation, the answer should be "yes" if the digital assets were received as a gift. Before the 2019 tax year, the gift shouldn't be disclosed.
FXStreet reported earlier that Bitcoin holders won't have to disclose their holdings to IRS, only if they held digital assets or transferred them between their own wallets. In all other cases, the authorities want to know who has been engaged in trading cryptocurrency or sending and receiving it from other people.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin rally accelerates as billionaires flock to the industry
Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by over 11% on a weekly basis and gained more than 35% since this time in October. The price of the pioneer digital currency has recently been on the bullish quest, which is hardly surprising, considering the number of whales pouring their money into the market.
IRS to hunt down anyone failing to report its own cryptocurrency taxes
Bitcoin holders should be extra careful when filing their tax returns with IRS as the agency may throw them behind the bars if suspecting a tax aversion behavior.
FTX launches futures on tokenized Tesla, Apple, and Amazon stocks
FTX has just launched its new service offering tokenized stocks fully regulated in Germany by CM-Equity, a licensed financial institution.
Compound price looks poised for a rally as number of new users joining the network skyrockets 350%
According to recent statistics provided by Dune Analytics, the total number of Compound users has skyrocketed by 350% in the past month, reaching a total of 175,000 users.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.