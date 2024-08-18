Indian authorities crackdown on $145 million crypto extortion case involving Bitcoin and Litecoin

India’s Enforcement Directorate detained an individual linked to a crypto extortion case involving 2,091 BTC, 11,000 LTC and cash.

The authorities conducted a money-laundering investigation based on complaints registered in relation to Bitconnect Coin in 2017 and 2018.

Bitcoin trades above $60,000 and Litecoin hovers under $68 on Sunday.

India’s money-laundering investigator authority, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) tracked down and detained an individual Shailesh Bhatt in connection with a $145 million crypto extortion case.

The man is accused of money-laundering and defrauding individuals through the ponzi scheme Bitconnect coin, between 2017 and 2018.

Indian authorities detain individual linked to $145 million crypto extortion case

An entrepreneur linked with the project Bitconnect coin allegedly extorted individuals and defrauded investors for nearly $145 million in cryptocurrencies. The digital assets in question include 2,091 Bitcoin, 11,000 Litecoin and nearly $1.72 million in cash.

The founder of Bitconnect was indicted in the US for his role in the multi-billion dollar fraudulent scheme, per information from the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

Bitcoin and Litecoin hover near key support

Bitcoin trades above $60,000, Litecoin hovers near $68 at the time of writing. The largest asset by market capitalization erased nearly 2% of its value in the last seven days. Bitcoin is likely to extend gains and rally towards resistance at $61,388, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from March 14 top of $73,777 to the August 5 low of $49,000.

BTC/USDT daily chart

Litecoin hovers around $68, extending gains by nearly 11% in the last seven days.