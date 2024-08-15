Ekta Mourya Ekta Mourya
FXStreet

Crypto Today: SEC approves MicroStrategy leveraged ETF, Bitcoin, Ether, XRP dip

Cryptos |

SEC greenlights Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MicroStrategy ETF, which seeks daily leveraged investment returns of 1.75 times the daily percentage change of the stock.

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP trade under key levels post outflows to Spot BTC ETFs on Wednesday. 
  • Ripple makes a key partnership announcement but fails to catalyze gains in XRP. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP update

  • Bitcoin trades under $60,000 early on Thursday. Bitcoin Spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded a net outflow on Wednesday. 
  • Per a Nasdaq regulation update, the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Defiance’s Daily Target 1.75X Long Microstrategy ETF MSTR, a leveraged ETF.
  • Ethereum trades under key support at $2,750 on Thursday. 
  • XRP slipped under support at $0.57 while traders digested news of Ripple’s partnership with Japan's financial giant SBI Digital Commodity. 

Chart of the day

AAVE extended gains by nearly 4% on Thursday. The DeFi token could rally nearly 9% to its target of $120, the lower boundary of an imbalance zone in the daily chart. AAVE could face resistance at $111, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline from the March 13 top of $153.72 to the April 13 low of $70. 

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows positive underlying momentum in AAVE price trend. 

AAVE

AAVE/USDT daily chart 

AAVE could find support in the imbalance zone between $100 and $104.18.

Market updates 

  • Bitcoin’s price performance is in line with that of the last two years, seen in August. BTC erased nearly 10% of its value and is likely to extend gains in Q4 if the pattern repeats.
  • Lido announces that users can bridge their staked Ether to Binance Chain and access the ecosystem of DeFi protocols. 
  • The number of weekly borrowers on the AAVE protocol has hit a new all-time high per Dune Analytics data. 

AAVE

Total weekly borrowers on AAVE 

Industry updates

  • Data shows that 50% of all active addresses in Ethereum Layer 2 are on Coinbase’s Base. 
  • Cronos chain launched its zk chain on the mainnet per official announcement. 
  • Decentralized AI blockchain in web3 raises $43 million in funds from Binance Labs and Polychain. 
Share: Cryptos feed

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin drops below $59K following US government's $591 million Silk Road BTC transfer

Bitcoin drops below $59K following US government's $591 million Silk Road BTC transfer

Bitcoin briefly dropped below $59K on Wednesday following news that the US government had moved 10,000 BTC to Coinbase Prime. On-chain data also shows a trend change in Bitcoin's price correlation to the BTCE fund reserves.

More Bitcoin News

Ethereum ETF inflows and low CPI could help ETH stage rally amid Jump Crypto headwind

Ethereum ETF inflows and low CPI could help ETH stage rally amid Jump Crypto headwind

Ethereum is down 1.7% on Wednesday as low Consumer Price Index inflation data and rising ETH ETF inflows hint that a rally may be imminent. However, a key trendline suggests ETH may repeat history.

More Ethereum News

PEPE could decline further as long-term holders continue to shed holdings

PEPE could decline further as long-term holders continue to shed holdings

PEPE is down nearly 2% on Wednesday following key insights that long-term holders have been consistently booking profits since March. The move appears to be creating a head-and-shoulder pattern on the daily chart for PEPE, which can trigger a heavy correction.

More Pepe News

Coinbase set to launch tokenized Bitcoin on Base network

Coinbase set to launch tokenized Bitcoin on Base network

Coinbase revealed its plans to launch a wrapped Bitcoin token with the ticker cbBTC on its Base network in an X post on Wednesday. The announcement comes after Bitgo announced its plans to move wBTC ownership to Bit Global, stirring massive criticism.

More Coinbase News

Bitcoin: Can BTC bounce back from recent market crash?

Bitcoin: Can BTC bounce back from recent market crash?

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $60,000 on Friday after a 7.2% decline and a dip below the $50,000 level earlier in the week, following a test of its daily support level at around $49,900 on Monday.

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP