Sahara AI raised $43M to build a collaborative AI economy! Co-led by @PanteraCapital , @BinanceLabs , and @polychain , this funding brings us closer to a future of open, equitable, and secure AI through our decentralized AI blockchain platform. We also saw participation from… pic.twitter.com/f67Vi0nDey

Let's go! @cronos_chain just launched its ZK Chain to alpha mainnet. Cronos zkEVM is the first ZK Chain after Era, kicking off the Elastic Chain vision: an ever-expanding network of ZK rollups, secured by math and natively interoperable under a uniform, intuitive UX. Cronos… https://t.co/ONtdb1bF0n

Hey there, @BNBChain You can now bridge your staked ETH to BNB Chain in just a few clicks and access a flourishing ecosystem with hundreds of DeFi protocols. https://t.co/QJROjrJgqy Get started here pic.twitter.com/iJ7eh1UMHe

Halfway through August, #Bitcoin is down roughly 10% -- in line with the previous two years. September tends to be a rough month as well, with price generally losing ±5%. Q4 is a completely different story though, with major gains on the seasonal menu. Survive until then. pic.twitter.com/Lhyth3ihwh

AAVE extended gains by nearly 4% on Thursday. The DeFi token could rally nearly 9% to its target of $120, the lower boundary of an imbalance zone in the daily chart. AAVE could face resistance at $111, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline from the March 13 top of $153.72 to the April 13 low of $70.

