Cardano price is showing positive signs in reaction to technical levels.

Though ADA price is in a steady downtrend it is showing upside potential for bulls along the way.

Expect to see a modest return to $0.687 or even $0.779.

Cardano (ADA) price underwent a heavy rejection against the monthly pivot at $0.915, with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) hovering just above. The firm pushback triggered a sell-off that picked up in speed because of the additional factor of dollar strength. Investors awaited to start buying at $0.47-$0.50 before triggering a fightback towards $0.779, a gain of 65% profit overall.

ADA price set to rebound 65%

Cardano price has been in a fairly contained and controlled downtrend since the rejection it received against the monthly pivot at $0.915. Investors jumped in massively to buy the dip at the fade-in area identified before, between $0.47-$0.50. Proof of that comes with the low of Wednesday at $0.47, the close on Thursday at $0.47 and the opening price today at $0.47.

ADA price looks to be the best on paper amongst all cryptocurrencies to rally to the upside and recover ground as investors and bulls in ADA price have proven to be more loyal to their crypto pair. Expect to see a rally back up to $0.687, where a daily close is needed this evening if ADA bulls want to pursue the rally up to $0.915 and print 65% of gains in the process.

ADA/USD daily chart

Cryptocurrencies have entered a dark night these past few days, with questions growing on the cash buffers and viability of some stablecoins. Should more negative headlines come out of that corner, expect a quick return to $0.47, possibly followed by a sharp decline to $0.40, before being picked up again. Another leg lower towards $0.11 could be triggered if a stablecoin defaults or if Russia retaliates against Finland joining NATO by positioning nuclear rockets across the border.