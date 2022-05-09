Solana price continues to tank despite Instagram NFT support for NFTs
Solana price hit new 2022 lows over the weekend, hitting the $75 value area for the first time since late August 2021. However, SOL’s current downswing is likely about to reverse.
How to time Cardano price correction to buy the dip and make 100% gains
Cardano (ADA) price is missing any action from bulls, but as price action is delivered at the mercy of the bears, bulls are fretting about a plan to spark a turnaround. With the US dollar's strength, bulls will sit on their hands and wait for the right buying opportunity, which lies around $0.50, where a distribution zone is waiting for massive buying. Once the distribution phase is completed, expect a bullish breakout, with an accelerated upswing towards $1.00.
Here’s why analysts have predicted Bitcoin price drop to $28,000
Amidst the broad crypto market bloodbath, analysts have identified key metrics that indicate further drop in Bitcoin price. BTC price has consistently dropped after hitting an all-time high six months ago, hinting at the possibility of crypto winter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Bitcoin price could rebound after reaching extreme oversold levels
Bitcoin price steep decline spells for a capitulation event underway. More price decline is likely to occur, but traders should consider the bullish macro thesis event until $28,799 is broken. The Bitcoin price decline has analysts deeming the cryptocurrency market a bear market.
Zilliqa price stabilizes before ZIL retests $0.12
Zilliqa price is coming off a deep pullback from the massive 500% rally in March. Last week’s weekly candlestick showed a historically bullish reversal pattern, but follow-through is necessary to confirm that pattern.
Binance coin price is on its way to $250
Binance coin price is likely to continue falling in the short term before the anticipated market bounce occurs. $250 is a probable target. Binance coin price had produced a ramping 1-2 pattern before a bearish engulfing candle displayed on the 3-day chart.
ApeCoin price collapses to new two month lows, APE bulls are terrified
ApeCoin price action has one of the worst-looking daily Ichimoku charts in the entire altcoin space. The collapse is impressive not only from a price perspective but from the almost ridiculously oversold levels in APE’s oscillators.
Bitcoin: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50bps hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.