Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach at $0.9150. If the bulls establish price action back into this level, the downtrend impulse will be void. The bulls could then re-route towards $1.20, resulting in a 100% increase from the current Cardano price.

Cardano price is falling into levels it has not visited since February 2021. The bears have printed a shockingly large candle on the 3-day Chart, which will need extreme bullish power to reverse. A candle of this magnitude warrants the need for a bullish hammer or bullish engulfing candle with significant volume to combat the bearish impact. A Fibonacci projection indicator surrounding the initial drop in April into the first pullback also forecasts the 200% and 261.8% levels at $0.54 and $0.44 price levels, which could be the final capitulation low.

Cardano price has been enduring quite a drastic sell-off. It appears market makers are looking to liquidate leveraged traders as the price is on a severely steep decline. Analyzing the downtrend, it seems the bears could have one more drop in the cards before prices finally reverse.

