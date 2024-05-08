- Ripple lawsuit develops further as redacted version of SEC filing goes public.
- Ripple, SEC and related parties will file motions to seal material from the remedies-related filings by May 13.
- XRP wipes out gains since Monday and dips to a low of $0.51, early on Wednesday.
Ripple (XRP) dipped to $0.51 low on Wednesday, erasing its gains from earlier this week. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing is now public, in its redacted version. Ripple and the SEC have completed their filings and brought supporting evidence, the lawsuit moves to the next phase where related parties file omnibus letter motions.
The motion will seal or redact remedies-related filings and supporting evidence by the May 13 deadline.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple and SEC head to next phase of the lawsuit
- Ripple and the SEC have completed their remedies-related filings and redacted versions have been made available to the public.
- There are two key issues that the regulator and the payment remittance firm address in recent lawsuit filings.
- First is SEC’s allegation that Ripple sold unregistered securities (XRP) to institutional clients, pre and post lawsuit, for which the regulator demands $2 billion in penalties.
- The second issue is Ripple’s counter of $10 million in fines, in its filing the payment remittance firm argues that the SEC’s demand for $2 billion is unfair and cannot be explained.
- The regulator has dropped its lawsuit against Ripple executives Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, and introduced comments from SEC Chief Assistant Accountant Andrea Fox, on the firm’s financial statements.
- In its latest filing, the SEC addresses Ripple’s defense of its institutional XRP sales, and conduct pre and post complaint.
#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP The @SECGov has filed its redacted remedies reply brief & supporting exhibits.https://t.co/qZ6GTtSFmL— James K. Filan (@FilanLaw) May 7, 2024
- The SEC slams Ripple for its counter of $10 million and notes that low penalty may not deter the firm from future large-scale capital raises without registration.
- The court is expected to rule on the issue of penalties in May.
Technical analysis: XRP extends losses, dips to $0.51
Ripple could extend its losses by another 3.35% from the current price of $0.5217, down to $0.5045. This level is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of Ripple’s decline from April 9 top of $0.6431 to April 13 low of $0.4188.
May 1 low of $0.4782 could act as support for XRP in the event of further decline.
While the histogram bars on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator are above the neutral line, it points at waning positive momentum.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close above $0.5310, the 50% Fibonacci placeholder could invalidate the bearish thesis. XRP could face resistance at the $0.5574 level, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline between April 9 and 13.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
