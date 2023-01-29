- Hedera price sees its rally stalling this week.
- HBAR sees bulls leaving the price action to avoid the challenges from next week.
- Several tail risks are set to emerge again, crushing the rally of 2023.
Hedera (HBAR) price has been shooting for the starts but looks to be dropping like a stone now. Just like Icarus, who flew too close to the sun, this time, Hedera came just not close enough to the projected price target for this rally. With the price action shocking at $0.08000000, bulls are fleeing the scene, and bears could gain back control.
Hedera price could drop like a stone in next week's turmoil
Hedera price is set to face a wall of headwinds as not only a packed calendar of economic data and central bank decisions but also geopolitical tensions. Although it seemed to remain silent in Russia on the back of headlines that Germany and other allies are sending tanks, that has changed over the weekend. Putin has gathered his security council and shown off his supersonic weapons, and markets could see tensions ramp up again this week in Ukraine.
HBAR sees its traders not having a strong enough stomach to stay in the rally and face both the central bank tensions and the geopolitical risks. Although the 200-day Simple Moving Average and the 55-day SMA should provide support, it is more than likely that HBAR will tank towards $0.04000000 and flirt back with that low of December. The rally was an attempt to break with 2022, but that feeling could be back quite quickly.
HBAR/USD weekly chart
The only thing that could see price action turn the other way is when one or two central banks turn dovish and confirm that inflation is decreasing. That would mean that the negative drivers for 2022 are fading and could unleash a wave of bullish bids in price action. Expect HBAR to pierce through $0.08538374 and jump higher towards $0.10000000 on the back of that change.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
