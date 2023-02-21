- Hedera Hashgraph price is currently down 10% on the day
- HBAR may be headed for a 14% decline targeting $0.066.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis would arise from a break above $0.092
Hedera Hashgraph price shows short-term bearish technicals that may alter the bullish narrative in the coming days. Traders should remain unbiased during consolidation phases and continue to practice risk management while seeking profitable opportunities.
Hedera Hashgraph price setting up a pullback
Hedera Hashgraph price has taken a tumble near the upper bounds of the recently established uptrend. The downswing is a significant gesture that should be considered while trading the HBAR price, as the digital asset has been trading within a confining range for the last nine days.
Hedera Hashgraph price currently auctions at $0.083. The bears have forged an overthrow of the 8-day exponential moving average, which has provided support throughout the 1.5 x rally that began on January 1st. The breach could be viewed as a confirmation signal for the bears building their positions on smaller time frames.
Classical technical analysis would suggest multiplying the average trading range percentage by the total amount of candlesticks held within the range to extract a possible target. The 3-day chart shows two previous days of range-bound trading with a 10% spread between $0.082 and $0.091. Thus a 20% price decline targeting $0.066 could be the next market move for traders to participate in.
HBAR/USDT 1-Day Chart
Invalidation of the bearish thesis would arise from a breach above the recent 3-day range high at $0.092. A breach of the area could lead to a 20% move to the upside targeting the $0.105 liquidity zone. The bulls would rally by 21% from Hedera's current market value if the retaliation attempt is successful.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Hedera Hashgraph: Trade what you see not what you feel
Can Solana price trigger a 40% rally before the broader crypto market bullish cues disappear?
Solana price is nearing complete recovery from the downfall that took place back in November 2022. The cryptocurrency is close to breaching the critical resistance that has remained untested for more than three months now.
Can Aptos price pull off a 50% upswing after deep retracement?
Aptos (APT) price is set to rocket to the moon with a near 50% gain in its trace as bulls need to start buying into APT. The reason for this comes in the aftermath of the speech by President Putin in Russia that did not hold any specific clues and instead only dealt a pausing of the START treaty as revenge for US President Biden's visit to Kyiv.
Dogecoin price could crash by 14% if the bulls do not pull DOGE up to this level
Dogecoin price seems to be continuing its streak of underwhelming recovery as the altcoin is struggling to breach a two-week barrier. Going forward, the altcoin is expected to slide further as the bullish cues do not appear to have any effect on DOGE.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto's position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.