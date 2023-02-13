Hedera Hashgraph Price Prediction: Target hit or just about

Share:

Hedera Hashgraph price soared by 28% last week

HBAR could embark on a much steeper downtrend towards $0.05 if the $0.08 support zone fails to ho ld.

ld. Invalidation of the bear's thesis would occur with a breach above $0.09.

Hedera Hashgraph price could be on the brink of a strong downtrend. However, traders should look for confirmation signals before confidently joining the bears.

Hedera Hashgraph price headed south?

Hedera Hashgraph price soared by 28% last week, making it one of the best-performing digital assets in the cryptocurrency space. Despite several bullish outlooks outlining HBAR's potential to rally back into the $0.10-zone, on January 12, HBAR's rally felt just short of the target zone, marking a high of $0.098.

Hedera Hashgraph price currently auctions at $0.083 and has lost 16% of its value since missing the target of $0.10 by 2%. At the time of writing, the bears are testing the support zone near the recent barrier, which is also where the 8-day exponential moving average is floating.

Traders hoping to see the self-fulfilling $0.10 prophecy manifest should be cautious. The steep decline since falling short could be indicative of a sense of urgency from profit-taking investors.

Since January 1, the HBAR price rose by 176% into the year-to-date high at $0.098. A Fibonacci retracement tool surrounding the winter rally shows a strong confluence zone near the $0.049 barrier, with a 61.8% Fib level lying there.

If the 8-day EMA fails, a test of the 21-day simple moving average will occur at $0.072. If a candlestick closes beneath the aforementioned barrier, then a 30% decline towards the golden pocket Fibonacci zone at $0.049 would be a reasonable display of profit-taking, considering the impressive amount of gains for HBAR this year.

HBAR/USDT 1-Day Chart

Still, there is potential that the market will continue rallying higher as the 8-day EMA is still not given in. Invalidation of the bearish thesis could occur from the midway point of the current decline at $0.09. In doing so, the bulls would give way to another upswing targeting the $0.11 liquidity zone, resulting in a 33% increase from HBAR's current market value.