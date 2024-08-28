- FLOKI price breaks above the descending trendline, with an impending rally ahead.
- On-chain data shows that FLOKI's dormant wallets are active, signaling a bullish move ahead.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.00011 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
FLOKI (FLOKI) price broke above the descending trendline and rallied 10%. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it continued its ongoing rally and trades 4.4% at $0.00015. Additionally, the suggestion of on-chain data supports the bullish trend, as evidenced by active, dormant wallets.
FLOKI price shows potential for a rally after descending trendline break
FLOKI's price broke above the descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple high levels from June 7) on August 22 and rallied 10% the next two days. On Wednesday, it finds support at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of around $0.00014 and trades up by 4.4% at $0.00015.
If the 50-day EMA at $0.00014 and the daily support level at $0.00013 hold as support, FLOKI could rally 24% from its current trading level at $0.00015 to retest its July 27 high of $0.00018.
On the daily chart, this bounce is supported by indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO), which trade comfortably above their respective neutral levels of 50 and zero. These momentum indicators strongly indicate bullish dominance.
FLOKI/USDT daily chart
Based on IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP), nearly 826 addresses accumulated 9.82 billion FLOKI tokens at an average price of $0.000143. These addresses bought the dog-based meme token between $0.000141 and $0.000143, which makes it a key support zone.
Interestingly, the zone mentioned from a technical analysis perspective, the $0.000143 level, coincides with the IOMAP findings, making this zone a key reversal area to watch.
FLOKI IOMAP chart
Santiment's Age Consumed index aligns with the bullish outlook from a technical perspective. The spikes in this index suggest dormant tokens (tokens stored in wallets for a long time) are in motion and can be used to spot short-term local tops or bottoms.
For FLOKI, history shows that the spikes were followed by a rally in FLOKI price. The most recent uptick on August 20 also forecasted that FLOKI was ready for an uptrend.
FLOKI Age Consumed chart
Despite promising technical analysis and on-chain data, a lower low would be formed if the daily candlestick closes below the $0.00011 price level. This scenario would flip the bullish market structure to bearish, which could cause the FLOKI price to crash 14% to retest the August 5 low of $0.000095.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MakerDAO upgrade stirs controversy following centralization allegation
MakerDAO (MKR), the governance protocol behind the DeFi stablecoin DAI, announced on Tuesday that it has rebranded to Sky, introducing new upgrades to its governance token and stablecoin. Following the announcement, the governance team has been subject to criticism from several crypto community members.
Bitcoin dives below $60K as crypto market liquidations charge above $300 million
The crypto market experienced over $313 million in liquidations on Tuesday after Bitcoin plunged below $60K, per Coinglass data. Long traders have sustained 90% of the total liquidations worth $282 million, a magnitude above $31.36 million in short liquidations.
Ethereum plunges by 9% following selling pressure from whales and ETF investors
Ethereum (ETH) is down nearly 9% on Tuesday following increased selling pressure from ETH ETF investors and whales. The selling pressure has also led to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin being accused of not believing in ETH as a store of value (SoV).
Bitcoin and crypto market survives supply overhang as Celsius repayment distribution cools
Celsius, a defunct crypto lending company, has repaid more than half of its creditors, according to a filing made on Monday. The $2.5 billion distribution had a limited impact on Bitcoin's price, which has historically posted price swings during creditors' repayments.
Bitcoin: Can BTC break above $62,000 barrier?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $60,000 on Friday, gaining more than 4% this week so far, but fluctuating within a range between $57,000 and $62,000 for the last 15 days. On-chain data shows contradicting signs, with institutions accumulating Bitcoin while some whales are selling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.