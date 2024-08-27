Bitcoin price approaches 200-day EMA support area of around $62,000 and could expect a bounce.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded inflows of $200.04 million on Monday.

On-chain data shows negative exchange netflow and the long-to-short ratio above one, further giving chances for a bullish move.

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to retrace on Tuesday after declining by 2.2% on Monday as it faced rejection around the daily resistance level of $65,400. The largest crypto asset trades near its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $62,000, a level from which it could stage a rebound supported by technical analysis and positive on-chain data such as a negative exchange netflow and a long-to-short ratio above one.

Daily digest market movers: Bitcoin US spot ETFs record inflows

Coinglass's US spot Bitcoin ETFs data shows an inflow of $200.4 million on Monday. The spot EFTs have seen continuous inflows since August 15, the longest streak of gains since mid-July. Monitoring these ETFs' net flow data is crucial for understanding market dynamics and investor sentiment. The combined Bitcoin reserves held by the 11 US spot Bitcoin ETFs stand at $46.90 billion.

Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow chart

CryptoQuant Exchange Netflow data shows the difference between coins flowing into and out of exchanges. An increase in exchange inflows (a positive value) is mostly bearish, while the increase in outflows from exchanges (negative value) is mostly bullish. In BTC's case, the netflow shows -45,500 BTC on Monday, indicating that 45,500 BTC were removed from exchanges and stored in the holders' wallets, suggesting buying activity and reducing selling pressure.

BTC Exchange Netflow chart

According to Coinglass's data, BTC's Binance long-to-short ratio is 1.33. This ratio reflects bullish sentiment in the market, as a number above one suggests that more traders anticipate the price of the asset to rise.

Binance BTC long-to-short ratio chart

Technical analysis: BTC price could rally if it retests 200-day EMA

Bitcoin price faced a pullback at around the daily resistance level of $65,379 on Sunday, declining 2.2% on Monday. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it continues to retrace down by 0.6% at $62,416.

If BTC continues to retrace, it could find support at the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $62,267.

If BTC bounces off $62,042, it could rise to $65,379 before potentially rallying by 7% to restest its July 29 high of $70,079.

This bounce is supported by indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) on the daily chart, which sit comfortably above their respective mean levels of 50 and zero. These momentum indicators signal indecisiveness among investors.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if Bitcoin's price closes below the August 21 low of $58,783, a 5% decline towards daily support at $56,022 would be on the cards as it would set a lower low on the daily chart. This scenario would invalidate the bullish thesis.