- BRETT jumped by more than 30% briefly after Binance Futures listing.
- FLOKI posted over 10% gains after an announcement that holders will receive CAT meme token airdrop.
- WIF and other top meme coins trade in the green as the meme market looks set to stage a recovery.
BRETT led the entire meme coin market on its path to recovery on Tuesday after the Binance exchange listed a perpetual futures contract for the Base Layer 2 meme token.
Meme coin market en route to recovery following recent gains
According to CoinGecko’s data, the meme coin market capitalization increased by over 4% in the past 24 hours after positive developments surrounding several top meme tokens sparked a green day for the sector:
BRETT rallied by 36% in the early hours of Tuesday after Binance announced it would launch a USD-Margined perpetual futures contract for the meme coin. Following the announcement, the social volume of BRETT spiked to its highest level since January. BRETT has seen a correction since the pump, settling around $0.088 with a 16% gain.
Crypto trader @MaxBecauseBTC believes BRETT can potentially hit >$10 billion in market cap if Ethereum sees a massive rally in the current cycle. This is likely due to BRETT's run to an all-time high of $0.193 in eary June after ETH rallied following news of the Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) U-turn to approve spot Ethereum ETFs.
FLOKI is the second-best performer among top meme coins, posting a spike to $0.0001318 after announcing that its holders will receive 20% of the supply of Simon's Cat (CAT) meme tokens. FLOKI is currently trading around $0.0001263, up nearly 10% on the day.
Top Meme coins
Solana meme coin dogwifhat (WIF) is also benefiting from the positive sentiment surrounding the meme market as its price is up over 9% on Tuesday. WIF's rise occurred despite a slight decline in Solana. This indicates that the meme coin may be crafting its own path, reducing its over-reliance on SOL's price movement.
Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PEPE also recorded gains above 3% each in the past 24 hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
