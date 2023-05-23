Ethereum price shows optimism as ETH Beacon Chain continues to defy critics

- Ethereum’s Beacon Chain had recorded massive inflows since April 12, when staking withdrawals were enabled.
- The contract boasts over $7.7 billion worth of Ethereum deposits despite speculation of massive outflows post-Shanghai Upgrade.
- Total amount of deposited ETH exceeds the April 12 balance by 1.25 million Ether, daily deposits sometimes reach 225,000 ETH.
Ethereum (ETH) Beacon Chain had recorded commendable inflows, with the contract registering worth over $7.7 billion in ETH deposits since April 12, when the network-enabled staked Ether (stETH) withdrawals. The turnout comes despite speculation of massive outflows after the Shanghai/Capella (Shapella) upgrade.
Also Read: Vitalik Buterin warns against risks of overloading the Ethereum network
For Clarity: Beacon Chain is a crucial part of the Ethereum blockchain’s next generation, Ethereum 2.0, presenting as a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain to coordinate validators, validate transactions, and propose and finalize blocks within the Ethereum network.
Ethereum Beacon Chain breaks record with $7.7 billion in deposits
Data from Arkham Intelligence shows that ETH deposits are around 1.25 million ETH more than the balance recorded on April 12 when stETH withdrawals went live. The analysis also shows a daily deposit variation reaching 225,000 ETH in certain instances, translating to more than $400 million daily.
The Beacon Chain has seen over $7.7B in inflows since staking withdrawals were enabled on April 12th.— Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) May 22, 2023
Despite some commentors expecting a flood of outflows, withdrawals have actually been greatly outpaced by the inflow following the Shanghai Upgrade.
Let's dive into the detail: pic.twitter.com/siI5ILSjNN
Based on the inflows chart below, there is an obvious spike post-Shapella, conducted with the full facilitation of withdrawals from the Beacon Chain. Lido’s stETH address “0xae7” takes front-row seats among deposits, living up to its consistent record as the top depositor with a lifetime inflow surpassing $15 billion. According to Arkham, this accounts for at least 33% of the Ether locked in the deposit contract.
Let's take a look at some of the top depositors over the last month.— Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) May 22, 2023
Lido's stETH address 0xae7 has been consistently #1, with a lifetime deposit amount of well over $15B, accounting for over a third of the ETH locked in the deposit contract. pic.twitter.com/kyFOiUreu0
After stETH withdrawals were enabled, Lido’s deposit address changed to a new address, “0xfdd,” that now ranks 4th place among deposit addresses since April boasting a total deposit amount of over 214,000 ETH ($386 million), despite being active for just about three days.
Moreover, alongside the growth of Ethereum 2.0 and Beacon Chain contract, there has also been an increase in staking services and Liquid Staking Tokens with Frax stablecoin. This project, marked among the best players of its kind, is committed to offering a more stable and reliable alternative to traditional fiat currencies. Frax provides the frxETH product, allowing users to stake their ETH and receive liquid-staked ETH tokens (sfrxETH) in return.
While Frax is 14th place on the list of depositors, it boasts an aggregate stake of 72,400 ETH beginning April, representing a notable chunk (33.6%) of its total Frax ETH supply of 215,000.
Ethereum price shows bullish outlook
The advent and subsequent development of staking services and liquid staking tokens is a positive step for the Ethereum network, providing users various options to earn rewards on their ETH holdings. The growth attests to the popularity of Ethereum 2.0 and the Beacon Chain, delivering a more efficient and sustainable network for dApps.
Despite the prevailing uncertainty in the crypto market, the long-term outlook for Ethereum price and the broader digital asset industry remains positive.
As shown below, Ethereum price action has formed a falling wedge pattern, coiling up for a breakout. Nevertheless, this bullish potential appears limited owing to the PoS token’s correlation to BTC. This means that until Bitcoin price takes charge, investors may not actualize this technical formation with a bullish tendency.
Nevertheless, a surge in BTC could provoke a bullish recovery in Ethereum price to confirm the optimistic outlook of the governing chart pattern. A decisive flip of the $1,909 hurdle could tip the odds in favor of bulls to pursue the $2,012 resistance level next.
ETH/USDT 1-Day Chart
In the meantime, as selling pressure from the 50-day EMA at $1,836 abounds, the Ethereum price could break below the immediate support confluence between the lower boundary of the downtrend line and the 100-day EMA at $1,771. The subsequent price action could be a free fall to the 200-day EMA at $1,701, where buyer momentum may provoke a rebound.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC set to punish greedy bulls
Bitcoin price is at a stage where if history repeats, it could catch investors off guard. Bulls are likely being set up for a trap, which will cause massive liquidations for holders of Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins.
PEPE price action is underpinned, but the upside breakout still looks thin
PEPE price is heading sideways to lower as the newcomer among the altcoin family has enjoyed its first minutes of fame and is now fading into the background.
Aptos price goes awry as technical analysis points to 15% implosion
APT price is trading in a very mathematical way as both descending and ascending trendlines cross one another at $8.06. At that same price tag, a pivotal horizontal level can be detected, and it could mean big trouble ahead once broken.
Vitalik Buterin warns against risks of overloading the Ethereum network
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the largest smart contract blockchain network, published on Sunday a warning against the risks of overloading the Ethereum consensus layer.
Bitcoin: BTC unchanged, but bullish recovery is still on the cards
Bitcoin price outlook on the weekly chart has not changed much. BTC is still trying to find a stable support level for a recovery rally, but things could get worse if sellers overwhelm the next accumulation zone.