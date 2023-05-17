Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets in disarray as BTC flatlines

- Bitcoin price is at an inflection point and its next move will determine the fate of altcoins.
- Ethereum price looks to be favoring bears for now, but a recovery rally in BTC could prevent a fateful downswing.
- XRP price rallies after positive developments of the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit, but gains could come undone if buyers fail to step up.
Bitcoin (BTC) price sits on a stable support level that has provided an opportunity for buyers to accumulate. After multiple failed attempts to scale higher and set up an uptrend, BTC is back at the aforementioned barrier of $27,000, while investors wait with bated breath. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are both highly dependent on BTC’s next move and are unlikely to catalyze a strong trend without it.
Also read: Lido Finance faces $782M Ethereum withdrawals from bankrupt Celsius, ETH holders brace for selling pressure
Bitcoin price needs to take control
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been consolidating around the $27,000 support level after seven days of nonstop selling. With no discernable directional bias, BTC could head either way. The optimistic outlook would involve a sweep of Monday’s low at $26,694, followed by a quick recovery above the aforementioned support level.
A recovery rally has the potential to propel Bitcoin price higher to the $28,660 level.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
While the bullish outlook makes logical sense, it is not set in stone. Investors need to wait for a confirmation on if Bitcoin price bounces from the $27,000 level or flips it into a resistance barrier. If the latter scenario comes into picture, it will invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially trigger a correction to $25,290 and $23,905 levels.
Ethereum price at critical point
Ethereum (ETH) price set up a bearish divergence sell signal on the daily chart as noted in the previous article. This technical formation occurred between January 14 to May 13 and resulted in a steep 17% plummet in four months.
This move knocked ETH down to $1,735. The next critical support floor is at $1,705, which is extremely important for the smart contract token. A bounce from this level could trigger a move to $2,028, but investors need to wait for Bitcoin to establish its directional bias.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
A failure to rebound from the $1,705 support level could see Ethereum price slide down to $1,249 after a 26% downswing.
Ripple price slows down
Ripple (XRP) price saw a massive spike in buying pressure after a small victory in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. XRP price exceeded the $0.422 support level and shot up by 8% after the news broke out.
But this upswing was ephemeral. As investors booked profits, Ripple price started collapsing and is currently trading at $0.447. A flip of the $0.532 support level will be a buy signal that could propel the remittance token to the $0.609 and $0.765 hurdles.
Read more: XRP lawsuit: Victory edges toward Ripple after Judge Torres denies SEC motion
XRP/USD 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below $0.422 level will create a lower low and attract more sellers. This move would invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger a 17% correction, first to $0.348 and subsequently to $0.288.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance-WazirX exchanges’ relationship clarified after long row; implications for WRX token price
WazirX exchange has finally clarified its relationship with Binance, saying the largest crypto exchange by trading volume controls the WRX token. The giant exchange also manages and controls the wallets holding locked and released WRX tokens.
Dogecoin's daily transaction reached lifetime highs after ‘DRC-20’ tokens introduced
Dogecoin's daily transaction volume rose tenfold from the average daily earlier this week to set a lifetime peak following the launch of a new mechanism that now allows the issuance of tokens on the Dogecoin blockchain.
Shiba Inu price triggers activity from long-term holders; on-chain losses reach two-month high
Shiba Inu price has been moving sideways for the past week, but before that, the meme coin noted a strict downtrend movement. Standing inches away from the December 2022 lows, the altcoins are noting a sudden bearishness on-chain.
XRP lawsuit: Victory edges toward Ripple after Judge Torres denies SEC motion
Ripple enjoys a new victory in the XRP lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after Judge Analisa Torres denied the regulator's motion to seal the Hinman documents.
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.