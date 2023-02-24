Ethereum price eyes a retest of $1,400 as Coinbase enters the ETH Layer 2 race

- Ethereum price struggles with a significant resistance level at $1,677.
- Rejection could likely result in a pullback to $1,545, but under dire circumstances, ETH could tag $1,422.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis will occur on the flip of the $1,700 hurdle on a daily timeframe.
Ethereum (ETH) price shows a lack of bullish momentum after its new rally formed a local top. This exhaustion led to a minor retracement that caused ETH to flip a recently formed support level into a resistance barrier. Going forward, investors need to exercise caution to not get caught in the choppy price action.
Also read: Coinbase enters the L2 race: Will this spell disaster for Arbitrum, Polygon and other Layer 2 solutions?
Ethereum price is directionless
Ethereum price has been struggling to overcome the $1,677 resistance level since January 20, but has failed each time. Although on a lower timeframe, ETH flipped this hurdle, it failed to sustain above it for a long period of time.
Now, Ethereum price is firmly trading below $1,677, but a continuation of this week’s bearish pressure could send the smart contract token to tag the 70.5% retracement level at $1,545. If the sellers fail to take a break, ETH could produce a lower low below the February 13 swing low at $1,434.
Such a move could worsen the situation and knock Ethereum price to clear the inefficiency at $1,422. While this inefficiency might ease the selling pressure, a stable support floor is not present until $1,347.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
Regardless of the recent pullback, if Ethereum price produces a decisive flip of the $1,700 hurdle on a daily timeframe, it would invalidate the bearish thesis. Such a move would further attract sidelined buyers and potentially trigger a run-up to $1,800, followed by a retest of the $2,000 psychological level.
Coinbase enters Ethereum L2 race
Coinbase announced its foray into the Ethereum Layer 2 solution race on February 23. The US poster child for crypto exchanges revealed the launch of its L2 solution known as "Base." The said L2 will be built using Optimism's OP stack, another L2 solution for ETH. This new blockchain will be available for Coinbase users, all 100 million of them and their $80 billion in assets, allowing self-custody dream a reality. This move from the exchange is a significant one and is positive for the fundamental aspects of Ethereum.
Also read: Coinbase enters the L2 race: Will this spell disaster for Arbitrum, Polygon and other Layer 2 solutions?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: Scalpers aim lower, is the downtrend inevitable?
Ethereum Classic price has caught a taste of bearish momentum in the market, potentially leading to a downswing. Still, the macro should be held in the back of traders' mind while they consider joining the bears.
IMF Board disadvises legal tender status for assets; details policy actions to tame the crypto market
Cryptocurrencies, being a part of the official currency system of a country, have been debated for a long time. While many countries have shown support, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has always refrained from suggesting the same.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Is a 30% rally too grandiose for Crypto?
Ethereum price is showing downtrend reversal signals. Traders should keep an eye on Ethereum's price movements, as it may be heading towards a potential bullish target.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.