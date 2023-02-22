Ethereum whales take a raincheck as ETH price looks to undo recent gains

- Ethereum price shows a breakdown from a bullish pennant formation on the four-hour chart.
- On-chain metrics suggest that ETH whales are slowing down their accumulation and could have hit a glass ceiling.
- The bullish thesis will make a comeback if the $2,000 psychological level is flipped into a support floor.
Ethereum (ETH) price lacked the initiative to break out of a bullish pennant formation that was birthed between February 13 and 21 and now risks a reversal and the start of a new bearish phase.
Ethereum price fails to follow through
Ethereum price formed a continuation pattern known as a bullish pennant in the last week and a half. When the time for breakout arrived, however, ETH lacked the necessary fuel.
Influenced by the downturn in Bitcoin price and the selling pressure for the smart contract token, ETH invalidated the aforementioned pennant setup.
The ongoing order flow is largely bearish, but the outlook remains ambiguous for ETH, since it shadows BTC’s moves.
Investors should be careful shorting Ethereum without due diligence, but should the selling pressure persist - with the inefficiencies to the downside - investors are likely to be tagged.
Market participants should expect Ethereum price to fall to the immediate support level at $1,554, a breach of which could see ETH revisit the 200-day Simple Moving Average at $1,440.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Adding credence to the potential bearish outlook is the activity of whales - investors that hold between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH tokens - who have stopped accumulating and started offloading their holdings.
Roughly two whales have stopped accumulating, indicating the potential for selling activity. If such a trend should catch on, a steep correction as envisioned from a technical standpoint is likely.
ETH whale distribution
While the bearish outlook for Ethereum price makes sense, a sudden spike in buying pressure that produces a higher high above $1,750 would invalidate the bearish thesis.
In such a case, ETH could restart its uptrend and tag the $2,000 psychological level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: A trend-surfers market
The crypto market is witnessing considerable resistance ear current price levels. Although skepticism has run hot during the uptrend, it may finally be time for bulls to begin securing profit.
Proof of Stake Alliance issues legal research on liquid staking tokens following SEC attack on Kraken
Avalanche price continues to display bullish technicals as the third trading week progresses. Since January 1, the highly scalable block-chain based gaming token is up 91%
These three altcoins could follow Aptos, Optimism and Apecoin to become the next big thing in 2023
While Bitcoin is still widely considered the safest investment when it comes to cryptocurrencies, over the last few years, altcoins have also emerged with solid potential. The likes of Solana and MATIC have raised the interest of investors, leading them to look for more options.
Avalanche Price Prediction: A volatile upswing targets $29
Avalanche price continues to display bullish technicals as the third trading week progresses. Since January 1st, the highly scalable block-chain based
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.