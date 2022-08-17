- Ethereum price could break down the recently formed range low at $1,852, triggering a correction.
- The lack of bullish momentum could knock ETH down to $1,730 and, in a dire case, $1,543.
- A daily candlestick close above $2,022 will invalidate the short-term bearish outlook.
Ethereum price shows a lack of buying pressure, which has led to a range formation. This development could tilt in bears’ favor if a certain support level is breached. Investors will likely stay on the sidelines until one side takes out the other and the market starts moving in a clear direction again.
Ethereum price remains weak
Ethereum price is consolidating in the $1,852 to $2,022 range and shows weakness after the recent spike in buying pressure failed to sustain. A breakdown of this range will signify the start of a downtrend.
However, investors need to be aware that a quick recovery at any time could catch short-sellers off guard, strangling them in a squeeze as prices rise. To avoid this bears should await a breakdown of the $1,852 support level followed by a rejection. Then market participants can expect a 6.7% down move to the $1,730 barrier.
Once reached, bears are likely to face the pressure at the aforementioned level. If they successfully overwhelm buyers, then a breakdown followed by a crash to $1,543 will be on the cards. This movement will likely induce the market makers or smart money to extend the downswing a little lower so that the price inefficiency at $1,446, aka fair value gap (FVG), is filled.
Although unlikely, investors should keep in mind that a revisit of the $1,280 level is possible too, if Bitcoin price suffers a sell-off.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Regardless of the bearish signs, the Merge is an extremely significant event on the horizon for ETH. The narrative around the event has caused a massive explosion in altcoins while Ethereum price is playing catch up. Therefore, a breakdown of the $1,852 level, if followed by a quick recovery, could indicate a short squeeze is in play, with higher prices to come.
In such a case, market participants need to wait for a flip of the range high at $2,022 into a support floor. Such a move will be a signal to position long and await a retest of the $2,158 and $2,266 resistance levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
