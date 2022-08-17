Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Spurts of bullish momentum fight resurging bears

- Bitcoin price displays a throwback that could retest $24,499 after a breakout from the rising wedge.
- Ethereum price consolidates in a small range, extending from $1,852 to $2,022, still lacking any discernible bullish bias.
- Ripple price breaks above the $0.381 level, but further confirmation is necessary.
Bitcoin price sees a bullish uptick in an attempt to clear up any inefficiencies formed during the recent sell-off. Despite its uptrend, Ethereum price remains broadly range bound in the short-term, while XRP price shows strength, to be confirmed at the daily close.
Bitcoin price throwback in action
Bitcoin price is currently displaying a throwback higher after breaking out and to the downside of a rising wedge. While the current move could retest $24,989, investors should also pay close attention to $24,499 as another possible temporary upside target. In some cases, BTC could even start to change trend and climb higher and sweep Monday’s highs at $25,232.
Rejection at either of the two $24k levels, however, will indicate a resumption of the bear trend. Basically, bears will retain as long as this move gets undone quickly.
Downside targets include the 30-day Exponential Moving average (EMA) at $23,330. A breakdown of which will knock BTC down to intermediate support levels at $22,598 and $22,561.
While a steeper correction to $21,440 or $20,750 is likely, investors should not hold their breath expecting the down move to be swift.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
While things are looking choppy for Bitcoin price, investors should note that a daily candlestick close above $24,989 that flips it into a support floor will invalidate the bearish thesis. In such a case, BTC could reach the $25,968 hurdle, where the 100-day EMA is located.
Ethereum price remains weak
Ethereum price is consolidating inside the $1,852 to $2,022 range and is showing weakness after the recent spike in buying pressure. A breakdown of this range will signify a downtrend has started. In such a case, investors can expect ETH to retest the $1,730 support level next.
A persistence of bearish momentum could see Ethereum price head to $1,543 and the price inefficiency at $1,446, aka fair value gap (FVG).
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if Ethereum price recovers inside the range low at $1,852 and flips the range high at $2,022 into a support floor, it will indicate a continuation of the bullish momentum. In such a case, investors can hold off the bearish thesis until a retest of the next hurdle at $2,158 and $2,266.
Ripple price continues to do the same thing
Ripple price sees exhaustion of the bullish momentum that briefly pushed it above the $0.381 hurdle. The undoing of these gains is likely to push the XRP price down to the $0.359 support level.
A breakdown of this level will confirm the start of a downtrend. In such a case, investors can expect Ripple price to make its way to the $0.340 support level. If holders continue to book profits, a sweep of the double bottom formed at $0.326 is likely.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
As long as XRP price remains between the $0.381 and $0.359 barriers, there is no point in trading the remittance token’s range bound moves.
A breakout or breakdown of one of these levels, however, will confirm the directional short-term outlook for Ripple price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
