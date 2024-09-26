Ethereum's positive funding rates and ETF inflows paints bullish view, uptrend in exchange reserve poses risk

- Ethereum ETF inflows and positive funding rates could help maintain bullish momentum.
- Investors need to be cautious of ETH's rising exchange reserve.
- Ethereum could retest the $2,707 resistance after bouncing off the 50-day SMA.
Ethereum (ETH) traded around $2,640 on Thursday, up more than 2% following increased bullish bias among investors, as evidenced by ETH ETF net inflows and an uptrend in funding rates. However, investors may be wary of a potential correction from ETH's rising exchange reserve.
Ethereum ETF inflows and positive funding rates paint bullish outlook
Ethereum ETFs recorded net inflows of $43.2 million on Wednesday, bringing their total inflows within the past two days to over $105 million. BlackRock's ETHA and Grayscale Mini Ethereum Trust were largely responsible for the positive flows, with inflows of $9.4 million and $26.6 million, respectively.
The high inflows follow renewed investor interest in Ethereum since the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decision to cut rates by 50 basis points (bps) on September 18.
Several investors have earlier predicted that ETH ETFs' underperformance was due to their launch during the summer holiday season. As investors return from the holiday and a historically positive Q4 season approaches, ETH ETFs may begin to record more inflows — especially if Grayscale's ETHE exodus cools.
The bullish outlook is supported by a shift to an uptrend in Ethereum's 30-day simple moving average (SMA) funding rate.
Funding rates are periodic payments between perpetual traders to maintain parity between an asset's spot price and futures contracts. A positive funding rate indicates long positions are dominant in the market, while vice versa for a negative funding rate.
Ethereum Exchange Funding Rates
Since reaching a low on September 3, the funding rate 30-day SMA has been rising, indicating growing bullish sentiment among traders.
However, investors need to be cautious of ETH's rising exchange reserve, which has taken a slightly upward turn in the past month. Rising exchange reserves could lead to increased selling pressure and a subsequent price decline.
Ethereum Exchange Reserve
Ethereum finds support around 50-day SMA
Ethereum traded around $2,640 on Thursday, up 2.6% on the day. In the past 24 hours, ETH has recorded over $21 million in liquidations, with long and short liquidations accounting for $7.47 million and $13.97 million, respectively.
On the 4-hour chart, Ethereum reclaimed the $2,595 support after bouncing off the 50-day SMA. If the bullish momentum continues, ETH could rally to test the $2,707 resistance. A successful move above this level could see ETH aim to reclaim the $2,817 price level, which held as a key support level for over four months.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator momentum indicators are above their neutral levels, indicating a bullish bias.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
On the downside, if ETH breaks the $2,595 level, the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day SMAs could provide support to prices. A daily candlestick close below $2,395 will spark heavy bearish momentum for ETH.
Ethereum development FAQs
After the Merge, the Ethereum community is looking at the Sharding upgrade next, which has been slated for sometime later in the year. The development can be summarized in four words, “scalability through more efficient data storage.” The software update will increase the capacity of the blockchain, widening the amount of data that can be stored or accessed. At the same time, all services running atop the Ethereum blockchain will enjoy significantly reduced transaction fees.
A fork is the splitting of a blockchain after developers agree and proceed to implement upgrades. The decision comes after these developers reach a consensus for a software upgrade. The ensuing part will see one part continue with the status as is, while the other one will proceed with new features combined with the former ones. A hard fork basically entails permanent divergence of a new side chain from the original one, while a soft fork is doing the same, only difference being that it is temporary.
EIP-4844 is an improvement proposal for the Ethereum network. The upgrade promises reduced gas fees, which is a valuable offering considering the high transaction cost that continues to daunt crypto players. It has been a long-standing concern for the Ethereum network. The proposal is also referred to as “proto-Danksharding,” with an unmatched ability to increase the speed of transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. At the same time, it helps to reduce the transaction cost as everything becomes decentralized.
Gas token is a new, innovative Ethereum contract where users can tokenize gas on the Ethereum network. This means they can store gas when it is cheap and start to deploy the gas once the market has shifted to the north. The use of Gas token helps to subsidize high gas prices on transactions, meaning investors can do everything from arbitraging decentralized exchanges to buying into initial coin offerings (ICOs) early.
