- Ethereum's main value driver is centered around asset speculation, says CoinShares.
- Ethereum ETFs posted $62.5 million in net inflows on Tuesday, their highest since August 6.
- Ethereum could decline to $2,395 after breaching a key support level.
Ethereum (ETH) is down over 2% on Wednesday following CoinShares' recent report detailing token transfers and asset speculation as some of the key value drivers for ETH. The report also highlighted how the recent Mainnet upgrade has complicated the Layer 1 (L1) and ETH's economic design.
Daily digest market movers: Ethereum key value drivers
CoinShares recently released a report detailing key features that drive value for Ethereum. The report noted that token transfers, largely dominated by ETH and stablecoins, are Ethereum's key value drivers.
"It demonstrates the ongoing importance of ETH as the network's native asset and the critical role stablecoins play in the broader industry," wrote CoinShares analyst Matthew Kimmell
Kimmell added that while Ethereum has grown to boast over a billion dollars in user fee spend annually, most activities within its ecosystem are "highly concentrated into a few use cases centered around asset speculation."
Ethereum Fee Spend
The report also highlighted that Ethereum has focused heavily on scaling via Layer 2 solutions, but this has come at the expense of cannibalizing Layer 1 and complicating its relationship to ETH.
"In our view, the latest major change, EIP-4844, which strongly incentivized Layer-2s, has worked directly against the economic design benefits of EIP-1559, which tied the value of ETH to its Layer 1 platform demand," noted Kimmell.
Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs recorded net inflows of $62.5 million on Tuesday, their highest inflow data since August 6. BlackRock's ETHA was largely responsible for the positive flows, with over $59 million in inflows. Grayscale's ETHE, on the other day, witnessed zero net flows.
Ethereum risks a decline to $2,395
Ethereum is trading around $2,570 on Wednesday, down over 2% on the day. The top altcoin has seen $15.05 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours, with long and short liquidations accounting for $10.15 million and $4.9 million, respectively.
On the 4-hour chart, Ethereum breached a key rectangle's support level at $2,595 to balance a market inefficiency seen on Sunday. If its price fails to bounce off any of the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), ETH could move toward the $2,395 level.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator has declined below its neutral level, while the Stochastic Oscillator is in the oversold region.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
Token launches like Arbitrum’s ARB airdrop and Optimism OP influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence risk assets like Bitcoin, mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs. This has been observed in Bitcoin and Litecoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin stabilizes above $63,000 as whales accumulate and ETFs register inflows
Bitcoin price consolidates between $62,000 and $64,700 key levels, indicating a period of indecision among traders. Arkham intelligence data reveals that dormant wallets are beginning to move, while Lookonchain data indicates a significant accumulation by whales.
TrueCoin and TrustToken reached a settlement with the US SEC over fraudulent charges
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Tuesday that it settled charges against TrueCoin LLC and TrustToken Inc. for their fraudulent and unregistered sales of investment contracts involving TrueUSD (TUSD) stablecoin.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin bulls could eye $70,000 above consolidation zone
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) are consolidating between their key levels, reflecting a period of indecision among traders. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) demonstrates signs of a rally after successfully closing above its resistance barrier.
Ethereum could rally if it clears $2,707 resistance amid SEC delaying decision on BlackRock's ETH ETF options
Ethereum (ETH) is down 0.5% on Tuesday following the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delaying its decision on BlackRock's application to list and trade options contracts on the iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA).
Bitcoin: Fed-led rally could have legs towards $65,000
Bitcoin is poised for a second consecutive week of gains, supported by the recent 50-basis-point cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Bitcoin broke above several key technical resistances this week, signaling a rally continuation.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.