Ethereum (ETH) is down over 2% on Wednesday following CoinShares' recent report detailing token transfers and asset speculation as some of the key value drivers for ETH. The report also highlighted how the recent Mainnet upgrade has complicated the Layer 1 (L1) and ETH's economic design.

Daily digest market movers: Ethereum key value drivers

CoinShares recently released a report detailing key features that drive value for Ethereum. The report noted that token transfers, largely dominated by ETH and stablecoins, are Ethereum's key value drivers.

"It demonstrates the ongoing importance of ETH as the network's native asset and the critical role stablecoins play in the broader industry," wrote CoinShares analyst Matthew Kimmell

Kimmell added that while Ethereum has grown to boast over a billion dollars in user fee spend annually, most activities within its ecosystem are "highly concentrated into a few use cases centered around asset speculation."

Ethereum Fee Spend

The report also highlighted that Ethereum has focused heavily on scaling via Layer 2 solutions, but this has come at the expense of cannibalizing Layer 1 and complicating its relationship to ETH.

"In our view, the latest major change, EIP-4844, which strongly incentivized Layer-2s, has worked directly against the economic design benefits of EIP-1559, which tied the value of ETH to its Layer 1 platform demand," noted Kimmell.

Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs recorded net inflows of $62.5 million on Tuesday, their highest inflow data since August 6. BlackRock's ETHA was largely responsible for the positive flows, with over $59 million in inflows. Grayscale's ETHE, on the other day, witnessed zero net flows.

Ethereum risks a decline to $2,395

Ethereum is trading around $2,570 on Wednesday, down over 2% on the day. The top altcoin has seen $15.05 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours, with long and short liquidations accounting for $10.15 million and $4.9 million, respectively.

On the 4-hour chart, Ethereum breached a key rectangle's support level at $2,595 to balance a market inefficiency seen on Sunday. If its price fails to bounce off any of the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), ETH could move toward the $2,395 level.

ETH/USDT 4-hour chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator has declined below its neutral level, while the Stochastic Oscillator is in the oversold region.