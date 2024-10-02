- Ethereum ETF sees $48.6 million in outflows amid growing Middle East war.
- Ethereum exchange net outflow suggests investors may be buying the dip.
- Ethereum could bounce off the $2,395 support level as funding rates have remained largely positive.
Ethereum (ETH) trades around the $2,400 psychological level on Wednesday, down over 4% following $48.6 million outflows from ETF investors as the war between Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran is hurting market sentiment. However, buying pressure from spot traders on crypto exchanges could see the top altcoin bounce off the $2,395 support level.
Ethereum spot traders and ETF investors display mixed sentiment
Ethereum and the larger crypto market declined on Wednesday after Iran directed missiles at Israel on Tuesday, broadening the war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
After Israeli officials said they would respond, investors are becoming more cautious and quickly flipping from their risk-on attitude displayed in the past two weeks.
The change in market sentiment is visible in Ethereum ETFs switching from high inflows last week to increased outflows on Tuesday. Following the market decline, the products recorded $48.6 million in outflows. The outflows were dominated by $26.6 million leaving Grayscale's ETHE and Fidelity's FETH seeing an exodus of $25 million — their highest day of outflow since launch.
However, spot traders may not be overly bearish as ETF investors following the ETH exchange flows in the past 24 hours. According to CryptoQuant's data, investors are likely buying the dip, considering ETH has seen an exchange net outflow of nearly 40,000 ETH in the past few hours.
Ethereum Exchange Netflow
Exchange net flow is the difference between coins flowing in and out of an exchange. Unlike crypto ETFs, outflows indicate rising buying pressure, while vice versa for inflows.
Ethereum could bounce off $2,395 support level
Ethereum is trading around $2,400 on Wednesday, down over 4% on the day. The top altcoin has sustained $63.55 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours, with long and short liquidations accounting for $55.48 million and $8.07 million, respectively.
The sharp price decline following Middle East war tension on Tuesday saw ETH breaking the $2,595 key level and crossing below the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA).
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
However, Ethereum funding rates have remained positive despite the price decline, indicating that a larger percentage of derivatives traders are still bullish, per CryptoQuant's data.
As a result, ETH is likely to bounce off the $2,395 support level and stage a move upward. If the war tension persists, ETH will likely break this support level, but buyers could step in, considering the $2,350 level is a crucial demand zone where investors purchased over 52.53 million ETH, per IntoTheBlock's data.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) momentum indicators are in their oversold region, indicating bearish momentum.
A daily candlestick close below $2,207 will invalidate the thesis.
Ethereum development FAQs
After the Merge, the Ethereum community is looking at the Sharding upgrade next, which has been slated for sometime later in the year. The development can be summarized in four words, “scalability through more efficient data storage.” The software update will increase the capacity of the blockchain, widening the amount of data that can be stored or accessed. At the same time, all services running atop the Ethereum blockchain will enjoy significantly reduced transaction fees.
A fork is the splitting of a blockchain after developers agree and proceed to implement upgrades. The decision comes after these developers reach a consensus for a software upgrade. The ensuing part will see one part continue with the status as is, while the other one will proceed with new features combined with the former ones. A hard fork basically entails permanent divergence of a new side chain from the original one, while a soft fork is doing the same, only difference being that it is temporary.
EIP-4844 is an improvement proposal for the Ethereum network. The upgrade promises reduced gas fees, which is a valuable offering considering the high transaction cost that continues to daunt crypto players. It has been a long-standing concern for the Ethereum network. The proposal is also referred to as “proto-Danksharding,” with an unmatched ability to increase the speed of transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. At the same time, it helps to reduce the transaction cost as everything becomes decentralized.
Gas token is a new, innovative Ethereum contract where users can tokenize gas on the Ethereum network. This means they can store gas when it is cheap and start to deploy the gas once the market has shifted to the north. The use of Gas token helps to subsidize high gas prices on transactions, meaning investors can do everything from arbitraging decentralized exchanges to buying into initial coin offerings (ICOs) early.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin holds above $61,000 after sell-off driven by escalating conflict between Israel and Iran
Bitcoin recovers slightly on Wednesday, trading above $61,000, after Tuesday’s slump due to the escalating Israel-Iran conflicts. The decline, which led BTC to trade below $61,000, wiped out more than $500 million from the crypto market.
XRP open interest skyrockets as Ripple tests its stablecoin RLUSD
Ripple has generated interest among derivatives traders as the payment remittance firm tests its stablecoin Ripple USD. Ripple announced that the asset is awaiting regulatory approval and is geared toward institutions, not individuals.
Monero price falls below $150 as Kraken delists XMR in Europe amid regulatory changes
Monero shows weakness trades in the red on Wednesday after losing over 6% the previous day. XMR dipped more than 10% at some point on Tuesday following Kraken’s announcement that it is delisting XMR trading in Europe, which supported this bearish move.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin dips below $61,000 amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have closed below their key support levels, signaling a potential decline ahead, while Ripple (XRP) is retesting its crucial support level, with a break below likely indicating further downside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: $70,000 mark on sight as bulls remain strong
Bitcoin has risen around 3% so far this week, breaking above its range upper limit of $64,700. This gain was supported by increased institutional demand for ETFs, which recorded inflows of more than $612 million this week.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.