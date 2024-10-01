- Ethereum could face a heavy decline if Middle East war tension persists.
- Ethereum ETFs are lagging because ETH investment narrative isn't easy for traditional investors to digest, says BlackRock.
- Ethereum broke a key support level and could decline to $2,207 if bearish pressure persists.
Ethereum (ETH) is trading below the $2,595 support level on Tuesday as investors are becoming more cautious following heightened war tensions in the Middle East.
Daily digest market movers: Ethereum declines following Middle East war tension
Ethereum and the entire crypto market is in a downtrend on Tuesday following geopolitical tension in the Middle East. Ethereum dropped below the $3,500 psychological level upon news of Iran launching a missile attack on Israel. The top altcoin may see a further decline if the tension escalates, as market participants anticipate a retaliation from Israel.
Ethereum exchange reserves also align with the decline as investors have rapidly switched from a risk-on attitude to a more cautious approach. According to CryptoQuant's data, Ethereum exchange reserves increased by over 144K ETH in the past 24 hours.
Ethereum Exchange Reserve
An increase in the spot exchange reserve of a cryptocurrency indicates higher selling pressure and a potential for more price decline.
Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs recorded a net outflow of $0.8 million on Monday as BlackRock ETHA's $11 million inflow failed to outweigh the $11.8 million negative flows in Grayscale's ETHE, per Farside investors data. On the other hand, Bitcoin ETFs posted a net inflow of $61.3 million.
Since launch, Ethereum ETFs have largely underperformed their Bitcoin counterparts, and a key executive of asset manager BlackRock expects the trend to continue.
According to a report by Fortune, a BlackRock executive believes ETH ETFs haven't seen high volume because an Ethereum investment narrative isn't easy for many traditional investors to digest. The executive noted that issuers need to be committed to sensitizing and educating customers on ETH's potential and use cases.
Ethereum breaks key support level
Ethereum is trading around $2,480 on Tuesday, down nearly 4% on the day. In the past 24 hours, ETH has sustained over $87 million in liquidations — its highest since August — with long and short liquidations accounting for $71.01 million and $16.36 million, respectively.
Despite optimism surrounding a potential bullish October for crypto, Ethereum opened the month on a low, crossing below the support level around $2,595. The move also saw ETH crossing below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), indicating potential for increased bearish pressure.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
The next support level to watch is $2,395. A breach of this level could send ETH toward $2,207.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) momentum indicators are below their neutral levels and approaching their oversold regions.
A reclaim of the $2,595 support level will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Gillian Lynch, head of EU at Gemini: “The next phase of crypto growth will be exponential”
Gillian Lynch is the Head of Ireland and EU at Gemini, the US crypto exchange founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. FXStreet interviewed her during the European Blockchain Convention 2024 in Barcelona, where Lynch expressed her optimism about the crypto industry.
Cardano set for rally if symmetrical triangle breakout holds as support
Cardano price edges higher on Tuesday following an over 6% drop the day before. ADA is retesting a key support level, and if it holds, Cardano’s price could rally ahead. On-chain data supports the bullish thesis, as more traders are betting on Cardano’s price to rise.
LINK, PYTH rally as top Chainlink oracles secure over $50 billion in value
Chainlink and its oracles Pyth Network, WINKLink, Chronicle, RedStone and Switchboard have secured over $50 billion in crypto assets across blockchains, according to data from DeFiLlama.
Three reasons why SUI could continue its ongoing rally
Sui is extending its gains, trading at $1.9 at the start of the new month after a sharp rise last month. This bullish momentum could continue, driven by a new all-time high in Total Value Locked (TVL), rising open interest, and an uptick in daily active addresses.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: $70,000 mark on sight as bulls remain strong
Bitcoin has risen around 3% so far this week, breaking above its range upper limit of $64,700. This gain was supported by increased institutional demand for ETFs, which recorded inflows of more than $612 million this week.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.